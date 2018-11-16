Menu
Police and heavy traffic on the Story Bridge on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Annette Dew
Second incident hits Story Bridge traffic

by THOMAS MORGAN
16th Nov 2018 7:56 AM

Police have responded to a second incident on the Story Bridge in 24 hours.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said crews responded to a person at 7am at the Fortitude Valley-end of the Story Bridge, but that the issue had been resolved.

Peak hour delays after Story Bridge lanes shut

The left lane northbound was closed as a precaution during the incident, however police have since left the scene and all lanes reopened, the QPS spokesman said.

There was however heavy congestion on the arterials leading up to the Story Bridge, with Shafston Ave motorists from the east facing delays of up to 20 minutes and 15 minutes on Main Rd from the south.

A Translink spokesman said the incident had no impact on peak-hour services.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please phone Lifeline on 13 11 14

