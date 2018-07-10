Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scene of a multi vehicle accident Southbound on the Pacific Highway, just North of exit 75. Northbound traffic backs up on the motorway.
Scene of a multi vehicle accident Southbound on the Pacific Highway, just North of exit 75. Northbound traffic backs up on the motorway.
Breaking

Major delays after motorway crash

by Sophie Chirgwin
10th Jul 2018 8:22 AM

MORNING commuters can expect heavy delays northbound to the city this morning following a crash on the Gateway Motorway.

Emergency services were called to reports of a truck and car crash northbound near the Miles Platting Road on ramp at 7am.

The lanes have now been cleared, but commuters can still expect lengthy delays of up to 50 minutes from Loganholme to the City.

Queensland Ambulance Service said patients were being treated for minor injuries with no patients being transported to hospital.

crash editors picks gateway motorway pacific motorway traffic

Top Stories

    Norths retain prized John Jarro Shield with big win

    premium_icon Norths retain prized John Jarro Shield with big win

    Sport Winning coach pays tribute to spirit shown by Fitzroy/Gracemere

    • 10th Jul 2018 8:36 AM
    Former Rocky woman wrestles with acting success in new movie

    premium_icon Former Rocky woman wrestles with acting success in new movie

    News Stephanie Kutty's star is on the rise in new film, Stardom.

    • 10th Jul 2018 8:19 AM
    Aussie chart-toppers set to tour through CQ

    Aussie chart-toppers set to tour through CQ

    News FOLK-rock band announces Rocky concert

    • 10th Jul 2018 8:00 AM
    Rocky biker to return to riding after serious crash

    premium_icon Rocky biker to return to riding after serious crash

    Motoring RIDER's friend discusses injuries and why he'll keep riding

    Local Partners