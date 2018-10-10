Where dogs will be allowed to roam off-leash

The Gold Coast’s Jess Thomas would be happy to see a relaxation of laws allowing dogs on beaches. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The Gold Coast’s Jess Thomas would be happy to see a relaxation of laws allowing dogs on beaches. Picture: Nigel Hallett

BRISBANE will lead the way with a series of new off-leash dog beaches and foreshores that could eventually lead to more being rolled out across Queensland.

News Queensland can reveal Brisbane City Council will be involved in a pilot program that will allow dog owners to unleash their pets at several of the city's beaches and foreshores.

The move follows years of complaints from locals who have lobbied for current regulations to be relaxed.

The 12-month trial will kick-off in mid-2019 and include the foreshores along Brighton, Sandgate, Nudgee Beach, Wynnum, Manly and Lota.

As part of the trial, the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services will draw up a new set of guidelines to help ensure migratory shorebirds are not disturbed.

Emma Laube with her Spoodle, Frenchie, at Pandanus Beach, Wynnum. Picture: Annette Dew

The guidelines will be made available to other councils, leaving the door open to future off-leash sites across the state.

BCC Environment, Parks and Sustainability Chairman David McLachlan said the new dog friendly beaches would be well-signed and warned owners could still be hit with a $260 fine if they unleashed their pet outside the designated areas.

"With more than 100,000 dogs in Brisbane, dog-lovers are always looking for places to safely and legally let their pooches run free," he said.

"On the advice of university research, designating areas for dogs will reduce disturbance along larger areas of the foreshores and offer better preservation of bird habitat."

Brisbane Councillor Jared Cassidy, whose Deagon ward includes Sandgate and Shorncliffe, said residents had been calling for off-leash foreshores for years.

"This has been the subject of many petitions and requests to Council for years," he said.

"I think it's really good news because before there was no certainty."

Cr Cassidy said locals had previously been fined after they mistakenly believed they were allowed to unleash their dog on the foreshore.

There are currently no foreshores in Brisbane where it is legal to let dogs off their leash.

Moreton Bay Regional Council is also trialling an off-leash area along a 1.2km footpath at the foreshore of Deception Bay.