Broncos send out an SOS

Sean O'Sullivan is in the frame to play halfback for the Broncos. (AAP Image/Darren England)

THE Broncos department of youth could feature another significant entry with halfback Sean O'Sullivan in the frame to play with his brother-in-law Matt Lodge.

Coach Anthony Seibold faces yet another halves headache after Tom Dearden was on Monday ruled out for at least six weeks with an ankle injury that will require immediate surgery.

O'Sullivan, 20, who played one first-grade game for the Roosters before joining Brisbane on a two-year deal, was seen in deep conversation with Seibold at Red Hill on Monday.

O'Sullivan has been starring with feeder club Norths where officials have been willing him towards the NRL start they reckoned he deserved.

He has impressed Devils officials by embracing his role in the Intrust Super Cup rather than see it as a transit lounge to the big time.

Jake Turpin was shifted into the halfback role in Sunday's loss to the Titans and his classy performance earned him man-of-the-match honours.

His positional switch didn't come as a complete surprise however, revealing he played all of his junior football as a halfback.

In sheer coincidence, it was Seibold who moulded him into a dummy-half player during their time together in the Under-18 Queensland side.

Turpin has impressed since coming back into the side. AAP Image/Darren England.

Turpin, who has played just four games for the Broncos this year, is expected to remain in the starting side following his standout season under Seibold, but in which position is yet to be decided.

Seibold said Turpin was "arguably our best player in the past four rounds."

Dearden failed to finish Sunday's game after he hobbled off the field in the 10th minute with a high ankle sprain.

Turpin said he was happy to play in whatever position best suited the team.

"I class myself as a real team player so whatever the team needs, I'll do," he said.

"If they need me to play prop, I'll play prop. I know that's not going to happen. I've played a little bit of halfback through the juniors but I haven't played there in a while.

Sean O'Sullivan at Broncos training. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

"I was playing halfback when I was a junior and I sort of had a broken ankle and it slowed me down so I wasn't as quick.

"It's funny though because it was Seibs (Seibold) who was actually the guy in the Under-18s Maroons Queensland Origin side who moved me from halfback to pick me as hooker.

"So now, he's coaching at the NRL level and he's got me playing hooker. It's pretty funny how footy works.

"I don't care where I play as long as I'm playing NRL.

"Obviously there's a lot to work on at half but if that's what needs to be done, than that's what I'll do. I'll do my best for the side."

O'Sullivan has been a standout for the Devils in the Intrust Super Cup, epitomised by a hat-trick scored against the CQ Capras in Round 12.