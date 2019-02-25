Daughter denies bludgeoning mum to death

Police tape surrounding the home of Radica Zafirovska at The gap in Brisbane after her body was found in October 2016. File picture

A TEACHING student accused of bludgeoning her mother to death with a piece of artificial decking claimed intruders broke in and killed her mum while the woman hid from them in her bedroom, a court has heard.

Simona Zafirovska, 22, pleaded not guilty to the murder of her Macedonian mother Radica Zafirovska at the start of her Brisbane Supreme Court trial this morning.

It is alleged Zafirovska hit the woman, who was a popular cleaner who worked in Queensland's court buildings, as she lay in bed at their home in The Gap on October 28, 2016.

Simona Zafirovska, 21, was charged with her mother’s murder. Picture: Darren England.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith on Monday told the jury it was a circumstantial case against Zafirovska, who claimed after her mother was found dead from a "number of blows to the head", intruders had broken into the home and killed her with the piece of floorboard the woman kept behind her bed for protection.

The piece of decking was later found in Zafirovska's room by police following the attack, with blood that matched the deceased woman's DNA.

"It was found in the accused room," Mr Meredith said.

"If this is the murder weapon, it had to have (come) from her mother's bedroom into her bedroom and it is the prosecution case that she took it there."

Radica Zafirovska was bludgeoned to death.

The court heard the student phoned triple-0 and spoke to an operator for 18 minutes at about 7am on the morning of the killing, claiming more than two people had broken into her home.

She told the operator she was in her room and had not seen the intruders.

No one was seen leaving or arriving at the house on the morning of October 28, 2016, the jury has been told.

"She (Zafirovska) doesn't see what happened and doesn't hear the attack... but does hear the creaking of wood and a stomping sound... like footsteps," Mr Meredith said.

"... Inferentially she is saying she said goodbye to her mother last night and then her mother is found to be dead by police, there is intruders in the house, intruders must have done it.

"She knows nothing about it, it wasn't her and she just hears noises in the house...

"The identity of the killer is the real issue in this trial."

Queensland Homicide detectives pictured here outside The Gap property. Picture: Jack Tran

She had been speaking to her boyfriend in Macedonia on the phone about 3.40am, the court heard.

The crown allege the motive for the killing was the fact Zafirovska had wanted to stay in Macedonia with her boyfriend but her mother told her she would not financially support her through her studies if she did not return to Queensland.

The court also heard Zafirovska had obtained quotes for flights overseas prior to her mother's slaying.

The trial is expected to run for three weeks.