Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane has been cancelled as the uncertainty of the CVID-19 pandemic continues to loom.
The Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane has been cancelled as the uncertainty of the CVID-19 pandemic continues to loom.
Athletics

State's favourite fun run cancelled

by Shiloh Payne
9th Jul 2020 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Brisbane's annual long-distance fun run has been cancelled amid the changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released today, the Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane revealed their decision for the race that was set to happen on August 30.

"In support of the Queensland Government's commitment to addressing COVID-19, and for the health and safety of our participants, we have made the decision to cancel The Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane in 2020," it read.

"Our focus is now on returning bigger and better in 2021 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Brisbane's most loved community fun run."

The race, that offers 5km and 10km running tracks is held in August each year.

"The date for The Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane in 2021 is set for Sunday August 29 and we look forward to welcoming you back to the start line, once again."

Originally published as Brisbane's favourite fun run cancelled

coronavirus sunday mail bridge to brisbane

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential: Number 1

        premium_icon Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential: Number 1

        News “We absolutely must deliver a similar quality of life to what young people know they can get in the more urban capitals. Otherwise we would never keep our kids here and...

        • 9th Jul 2020 12:39 PM
        • 9 ClintS3
        CQ town among the states most expensive place for fuel

        premium_icon CQ town among the states most expensive place for fuel

        Information High prices prompt Minister to request investigations into retailers doing the...

        • 9th Jul 2020 12:34 PM
        Woman smashes glass pipe after smoking meth for first time

        premium_icon Woman smashes glass pipe after smoking meth for first time

        Crime She discovered the drug ‘wasn’t for her’.

        • 9th Jul 2020 12:33 PM
        Rocky police need your dashcam footage after crash

        premium_icon Rocky police need your dashcam footage after crash

        Breaking Police allege a ute ran a red light driving east along Elphinstone Street colliding...