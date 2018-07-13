Ski instructor ‘followed couple from pub’: Police

Police released this image of the arrest of a man in relation to the sexual assault of a woman and the assault of a man in the Snowy Mountains last week. Picture: NSW Police

A BRITISH man accused of a "horrendous" sex attack on a young woman in the NSW Snowy Mountains will spend another two weeks in custody before he faces court.

Matthew James Williams, 28, who was working as a ski instructor at Perisher, was due to face court in Queanbeyan today over the attack.

Police allege he approached the 22-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, who were walking along the main road in Jindabyne, and punched the man unconscious before physically and sexually assaulting the woman.

Police will also allege Mr Williams followed the couple from a hotel for 1km before attacking them.

He was charged with aggravated sexual assault, grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault over the attack.

Mr Williams, who is in Australia on a seasonal working visa, has been remanded in custody and did not appear in court today.

Mr Williams' online biography, which is no longer on the Perisher ski resort's website, listed him as a "Program Leader".

The bio noted Mr Williams has generated "quite the following over the years" since beginning work at the resort's ski school in 2013 and moving into their race department.

It also said he was certified to coach in Canada.

The resort said it would co-operate with investigators.

"Perisher is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic attack in Jindabyne and we are co-operating fully with police in their investigation," a spokesman told AAP.

Mr Williams' lawyer Luke Vozella requested that the case be adjourned until July 26.

There was no bail application, meaning Mr Williams will remain in custody for two weeks.

He did not enter a plea.

It's understood members of Mr Williams' family were in court today.

They did not speak to media as they left.

Police arrested Mr Williams at his flat in Jindabyne on Tuesday.

Detective Acting Superintendent Tom Barnes yesterday described the attack as "horrendous".

"It's a fairy horrendous attack for us just hearing about it, let alone having to experience it," he told reporters in Sydney.

"The victims are recovering as well as can be expected from their physical injuries but clearly they have a long way to go in terms of the psychological impact it's no doubt having."

The young woman and man, both from NSW, were taken to hospital after the attack.

Mr Williams was also charged with drug possession yesterday after police searched his flat and found cannabis.