How model was seduced by ISIS terrorists

Kimberley in fully veiled Muslim attire, taken when she was talking to members of IS.

AN EX-GLAMOUR model has revealed how the trauma of losing her baby almost turned her into a jihadi bride.

Kimberley Miners, 29, said she was lured by ISIS terrorists when she was vulnerable after her fiance walked out on her when she lost their baby due to a rare complication.

After the trauma of losing her baby and partner, Kimberley hatched up a friendship online with IS recruiter Naweed Hussain, who brainwashed her, promised to marry her and shared dozens of horrific propaganda images and videos.

Speaking toBritish TV show This Morning, Kimberley admitted she had been "stupid" to fall for it.

"I had come out of a relationship, and just lost a child. I was pretty lost."

Kimberley said she wanted to help child refugees after seeing many people in need during a recent holiday in Turkey.

Instead, jihadis manipulated her good-hearted intentions, pummelling her with videos and photographs in an effort to befriend and radicalise her.

"I wanted to do something so badly," she said.

"These people befriended me, I felt accepted."

Kimberley said she was warned by police to stop talking to the jihadis online, but she felt like they were her friends.

She even changed her name online to Aisha Lauren al-Britaniya.

She was ultimately arrested after MI5 intercepted messages from Hussain in which he urged her to join him in Syria.

It wasn't until after she was arrested and shown the bomb-making instructions she had been sent that she realised what was really going on.

"It wasn't until I got arrested, I realised I actually I was bait."

"They knew the right things to say to me, which I fell for."

After her arrest Kimberley learned that Hussain, 32, originally from Coventry, was also grooming up to ten other British women as jihadis.

Just this month, 18-year-old Safaa Boular, became the youngest woman to be convicted of planning a UK terror attack.

"I was older at the time, I should have known better."

The glamour model's situation has a striking resemblance to the life of 'White Widow' Sally Jones, the brainwashed British terrorism mouthpiece killed in an air strike.

Both were wannabe models radicalised online by jihadis offering marriage.

Jones took up the offer and fled her home in Chatham, Kent, in 2013 for Syria with son Jojo, who was eight at the time.

She was nicknamed the 'White Widow' after her jihadi husband died in a 2015 drone strike.

Jones used social media to recruit women for IS and share propaganda, including images of her with a gun. She died in a drone strike in June 2017.

Kimberley said she wanted to warn others of the dangers of speaking to jihadis online.

Speaking candidly, she said her life had "completely changed" since being groomed.

"It's scary, what could have happened."