Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woman in Cyprus rape case arrested
Woman in Cyprus rape case arrested Contributed
Crime

British woman in Cyprus rape case arrested

29th Jul 2019 5:42 AM

A 19-year-old British woman has been arrested on suspicion of filing a false complaint of gang rape for which a dozen Israeli teens were held, Cyprus police say.

Seven of the Israelis were released on Sunday, a police official said. Five were released last week.

The 12 individuals had initially been detained on a court order in mid-July after the woman said she was assaulted in a hotel room in the resort of Ayia Napa. The youths denied the claim.

"Rape never took place," one police source said. The woman is being held on suspicion of public mischief after giving another statement to police.

A lawyer for some of the suspects, Ioannis Habaris, said a civil lawsuit would be filed on behalf of the youths.

"The alleged victim has refrained from her statement and will be charged with public nuisance for giving false testimony," Habaris said.

By law, Cypriot authorities are required within 24 hours of an arrest to take a suspect before a magistrate where an extension of remand can be requested.

More Stories

Show More
crime cyprus holiday rape allegations

Top Stories

    Man hospitalised after stabbing incident

    premium_icon Man hospitalised after stabbing incident

    News A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Rockhampton Sunday evening

    Cyclones unstoppable as 'best team in QBL competition'

    premium_icon Cyclones unstoppable as 'best team in QBL competition'

    News 'I honestly believe we're winning the competition'

    Rockets put up impressive fight against QBL ladder leaders

    premium_icon Rockets put up impressive fight against QBL ladder leaders

    News Rockhampton's core group of Ogilvy, O'Mara and Robateau shine again

    Yeppoon Swans continue stellar season with round 13 blitz

    premium_icon Yeppoon Swans continue stellar season with round 13 blitz

    News NAIDOC celebrations included in round 13 of AFLC