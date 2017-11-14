Britney ready to take on world's best in Bulgaria

RISING STAR: Rockhampton trampolinist Britney Glazebrook is currently training in Bulgaria in preparation for the world age group competition.

TRAMPOLINING: You can hear the excitement in Britney Glazebrook's voice as she talks you through her well-orchestrated and much-practised routine.

It starts with a rudi our pike, pike double back and full in half out tuck.

That combination, the 16-year-old quickly points out, sets up the rest of the routine perfectly.

And perfection is what Britney will be striving for when she represents Australia at the 25th FIG World Age Group Competition in Sofia, Bulgaria, this week.

She will compete in the 15/16 years women's trampoline and double mini trampoline and the 17-21 years synchronised trampoline.

The Rockhampton teenager said the national selection was an important step towards realising her dream of competing at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires next year and ultimately, the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

"It's really exciting. I've been working hard all year, hitting a lot of qualification scores, so it's nice to see that hard work pay off,” she said.

Britney is hoping the experience gained from her first world age competition in Denmark in 2016 will hold her in good stead in Sofia.

Britney Glazebrook: "I really want to do my routines the best that I can.” Chris Ison ROK081117ctrampoline3

She is feeling confident about her prospects after putting in consistent performances at the Indo Pacific Championships and scoring two podium places at the Canadian championships earlier this year.

The Australian team has three days of training in Sofia before the competition starts on Friday.

"I'm really looking forward to travelling with the team, competing on different equipment, putting my routines up and hopefully getting into the finals,” Britney said.

"I really want to do my routines the best that I can.

"Hours, weeks and months of training go into that one 15-second routine and it's the best feeling when you know you've done it well.”

Parents Gina and Ian will be in Sofia to watch their daughter compete on the world stage.

They have been a constant support since Britney first tried her hand at trampolining at age four.

Gina was an accomplished trampolinist herself, and a major reason Britney found her love and passion for the sport.

"It's always exciting going to watch her at these big competitions. It's amazing to see her up there competing with the world's best,” Gina said.