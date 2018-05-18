Britney soars to silver in Colombia

TRIUMPHANT: Rockhampton trampolinist Britney Glazebrook won two silver medals at the 2018 Pacific Rim Championships in Colombia.

TRAMPOLINING: A 15-second, 10-bounce routine with 19 somersaults with six and a half twists.

It was the highest degree of difficulty routine that Britney Glazebrook had ever taken into a competition - and she delivered it with her trademark poise and precision.

It wowed the judges and earned her one of two silver medals at the 2018 Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships in Colombia.

The Victoria Park trampolinist claimed her second silver in the synchronised trampoline, pairing with Jessica Pickering from New South Wales for the first time.

Glazebrook will draw plenty of confidence from the competition as she continues to eye selection in the Oceania team for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in October.

"It is the best I've done at an international competition like that,” the 16-year-old said.

"I wasn't really expecting it.

Britney Glazebrook celebrates her medal wins with fellow Rocky product Jarrod Spear, who was Australia's FIG judge for the 2018 Pacific Rim championships. CONTRIBUTED

"I just wanted to go and do my routines the best I could - and I ended up with two medals.”

Glazebrook contested the synchronised trampoline first before moving into the individual competition, where she performed strongly in the preliminary rounds.

"I was feeling pretty good going into the finals the next day,” she said.

"I competed in the teams event on the morning of the individual final and I think that helped clear some of the nerves.

"I didn't think my routine in the individual final was the best I'd done but it was enough to get me on the podium.”

Glazebrook is now looking to fine tune her routine in preparation for the nationals in Melbourne in two weeks, which will be the last chance to press her case for Youth Olympics selection.

"I just need to be consistent, stay focused and put up another good routine at nationals in the hope selectors pick me,” she said.

"I'm feeling pretty good, especially after bringing home two medals from Colombia.”

Rockhampton's Jarrod Spear was also at the championships - in an official capacity.

The 28-year-old, who called time on his own celebrated trampolining career in December, was Australia's Federation of International Gymnastics judge for the event.

His desire to remain involved in the sport meant he went from leading international gymnast to leading international judge with his appointment to the National TRP Commission as national judging co-ordinator.

His role includes reviewing and developing educational and assessment tools for judging accreditation courses from beginners through to advance silver.

He is also integral in presenting and assessing judging courses, and responsible for appointing judging officials to panels at national events and recommending judging officials for international team assignments.