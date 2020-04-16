Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Britney’s surprising Justin admission

by Nick Bond
16th Apr 2020 12:33 PM

Britney Spears has surprised fans by name-dropping ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake on her Instagram account, declaring him a "genius" while acknowledging their "big break-up".

And it appears Brit even had second thoughts about the candid admission, deleting her initial post before changing her mind and reposting it hours later.

Sharing a video of herself dancing to Timberlake's song "Filthy", Spears wrote: This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days! As you can see I'm not really dancing folks … I'm just very bored."

 

"PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago … but hey the man is a genius! Great song JT!"

She's not wrong: Britney and Justin were arguably music's most famous couple when they dated for three years at the height of his N'Sync fame and her teen-pop years.

Just months after their split in 2002, Timberlake released the bitter break-up album Cry Me A River, complete with a Britney lookalike in the video.

Who kept the denim after the break-up?
Who kept the denim after the break-up?

 

Since then, relations between the former couple have been few and far between - but it seems Spears, at least, is still a fan.

Spears, who married twice after she broke up with Timberlake, is now in a relationship with personal trainer Sam Asghari.

Timberlake enjoyed high-profile relationships with stars including Cameron Diaz, Kate ­Hudson, Scarlett Johansson and Alyssa Milano after Spears. He's been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012 - but was at the centre of a scandal last year when he was photographed holding hands with his latest co-star during a boozy night out.

Originally published as Britney's surprising Justin admission

More Stories

britney spears celebrity entertainment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ferry business forced to moor all boats, put off 10 staff

        premium_icon Ferry business forced to moor all boats, put off 10 staff

        Travel Max predicts they won’t see international visitors for another 12 months.

        Unusual weapon used in violent early morning robbery

        premium_icon Unusual weapon used in violent early morning robbery

        News BREAKING: A man and a boy arrested after a man suffered multiple injuries during a...

        CQ workers fear employers could exploit JobKeeper payments

        premium_icon CQ workers fear employers could exploit JobKeeper payments

        News Keeping employees in a job, the roll out of JobKeeper payments has employees...

        Politician demands cheaper flights for Central Qld

        premium_icon Politician demands cheaper flights for Central Qld

        News An Australian airline is after a loan from the Federal Government to survive the...