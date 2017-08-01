27°
News

Brittany Lauga: I'm a victim of Petros' fixation

Matty Holdsworth
and Matty Holdsworth | 1st Aug 2017 6:15 AM
Accused stalker Petros Khalesirad.
Accused stalker Petros Khalesirad. Chris Ison ROK220113cpetros2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KEPPEL MP Brittany Lauga's voice never wavered as she spoke through the tears in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Being cross-examined as the victim of an alleged string of stalking incidents, Mrs Lauga told the court she felt "terrified" by the conduct of accused, Petros Khalesirad.

From February 20 to August 27, 2016, she claimed to be the victim of fixation by Khalesirad, who allegedly harassed and threatened her over a number of electronic devices.

She claimed Khalesirad, who she admitted to once having a "positive" relationship with, shared her address and mobile phone number online and slandered her name on Facebook.

Khalesirad has pleaded not guilty to one charge of unlawful stalking.

A heavily pregnant Mrs Lauga told the court Khalesirad's nature changed to an aggressive one when she questioned whether he had a criminal history as part of her scrutiny during preparation work for a youth summit.

"He posted pictures of my house showing my address on his public Facebook page," she told the court.

"I was terrified. It was scary to think someone can publish my address. It caused me great anxiety for a long time. And still does.

"He has created a narrative about me and it is the same one he has gone on and on and on with."

When asked by police prosecutor Clancy Fox about the extent of the stress it caused, her response was simple.

"Where do I begin? It was a horrible, horrible experience," she said pausing to take an offered tissue.

"It brought fear of what he would say next, fear that he was watching me, fear that I was under surveillance.

"There were dozens upon dozens of posts, daily. I feel like my phone is bugged or tapped."

 

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga. Chris Ison ROK040517cyouth4

Khalesirad's defence lawyer Greg McGuire argued in his cross examination that Mrs Lauga was "exaggerating" and that Khalesirad had good reason as a freelance journalist to question her.

Mr McGuire was referring to Mrs Lauga's dealings with construction company Hutchinson Builders, the same company her husband worked at for five years.

Hutchinson's Builders built the Lauga's home from which saw a dispute in the cost price quoted originally, the court heard.

It was supposed to be around the $600,000 mark, however it was grossly over by some $220,000 - a scenario that Khalesirad labelled a "dirty little secret" online.

Mrs Lauga claimed to have no knowledge of the 'oversight' up until March 19 - which prompted Mr McGuire to accuse her of lying. "You are lying ma'am, aren't you," he asked.

"You had absolutely no idea they had gone $220,000 over budget?

"My client was attempting to expose this matter, that's why you were terrified. You were trying to shut him up about him going on about Hutchinson's Builders."

Mr McGuire said Mrs Lauga's husband resigned from Hutchinson's Builders due to the debt.

The trial continues before Magistrate Cameron Press on December 14 after it was adjourned.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  brittany lauga mp central queensland crime keppel mp petros khalesirad rockhampton magistrates court stalking

Wake-up call saved our lives from horror blaze

Wake-up call saved our lives from horror blaze

"If it wasn't for the girls banging on the door we wouldn't have woken up, who knows what would have happened”

Huge coast leadership decision to be made after shock resignation

Livingstone Shire councillor Nigel Hutton is expected to be nominated as Deputy Mayor.

It follows Graeme Scott's shock decision to step down

Guns, knives, tasers brought into schools by students

One student threated to 'stab everyone'

Terror tax: Luggage limits and delays the new normal

Huge queues at Sydney Airports T2 Domestic Terminal as passengers are subjected to increased security, Sydney, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2017. Airline passengers are experiencing long delays at Australian airports as security is beefed up following a number of terror raids over the weekend. AAP Image/Dean Lewins

This is how early you need to be at the airport now.

Local Partners

Man's Rocky prison release causes heartache for CQ family

He's getting out and they still don't know where their son's body is.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Boss Rally raises over $260,000

GENEROUS DONATION: Juliette Wright (GIVIT) Bernie Baz (Workwear Discounts) and Jamie Lawson (Road Boss Rally).

Organisers are revved up by the massive funds raised in Qld and NSW.

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

THE Aussie designer behind label Bec and Bridge has defended a daring sheer design, after it was modelled by Kendall Jenner yesterday. WARNING: Nudity.

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e3 - The Queen's Justice

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

Rejected Bachelor contestant, Laura Ann.

Latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor says she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Modern Lowset Brick Home In A Quiet Cul-De-Sac!

4 Brooks Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home. If you are looking property for a quiet location and a house that ticks all the boxes...

Low-set Brick Home only a Short Walk to the Shops

34 Arthur Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 1 $238,000

This lovely low-set brick home is located in a quiet street in Gracemere and only a few minutes' walk to the Shops on Lawrie Street, The Gracemere Primary School...

THE Ultimate Family Lifestyle Home With Fabulous Inground Pool-$379,000

29 Hardy Avenue, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

WELCOME TO 29 HARDY AVENUE, PARK AVENUE! This amazing, a/c, highset home has been beautifully refurbished-showcasing huge open plan living/dining areas with...

THIRD OF AN ACRE

5 Oceana Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land SPECTACULAR VIEWS FROM THIS 1,365M2 BLOCK OVER LOOKING YEPPOON AND BEACHES. FROM ... $269,000

SPECTACULAR VIEWS FROM THIS 1,365M2 BLOCK OVER LOOKING YEPPOON AND BEACHES. FROM ONE OF YEPPOON’S MOST PRESTIGIOUS LOCATIONS ONLY MINUTES TO ROSSLYN BAY HARBOUR.

See for miles! Build your dreams here

15 Hitching Rail Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Few blocks offer an attractive rural view like this! 1 Acre lots ... $219,000

Few blocks offer an attractive rural view like this! 1 Acre lots are getting harder and harder to come buy. There has never been a better time to buy than right...

Panoramic Views and Luxury Living

27 Island View Crescent, Barlows Hill 4703

House 5 4 3 1,950,000.00

Expect to be enchanted from the moment you step inside this sleek and spacious residence boasting breathtaking views of the Keppel Islands and Rosslyn Bay Harbour!

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

Property Must Sell Today

9 Protea Ave, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $311,000

Yes, this wonderful lowset brick home is waiting for you, perfectly positioned in a peaceful street in the heart of Norman Gardens. The owners are ready to sell...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $570,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

One of Yeppoon’s Premiere Character Homes!!

9 Hughes Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 4 Offers Over...

This is your opportunity to purchase a completely unique and characteristic style home that you simply will not find anywhere else in Yeppoon! Approximately 290m2...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Oversupply of Rocky homes good news for renters

Noel Livingston, Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate for Property Matters. Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111noel-jk1

Rocky rental vacancies highest of all Qld regional centres

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market