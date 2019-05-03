Brittany Lauga pushes longer sentences for child killers

TOUGH new penalties targeting child killers received full support from Keppel MP Brittany Lauga as she gave an emotive speech at State Parliament earlier this week.

Mrs Lauga expressed her concerns for the vulnerability of children and said "child killers in Queensland must receive the tough punishments they truly deserve”.

The criminal code and other legislation amendment bill would give effect to the recommendation of one of the Queensland Sentencing Advisory Council's reports by amending the Penalties and Sentences Act 1992 to introduce a new statutory aggravating factor for manslaughter of a child under 12 years.

Mrs Lauga noted "unacceptable” average sentences for child killers as she argued to have the legislation strengthened.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that the average sentence for adult manslaughter is eight-and-a-half years and yet the average sentence for offenders convicted of child manslaughter is 6.8 years,” she said.

"This is why I support these amendments, which make clear the expectation that higher sentences should be imposed.

"We want to see strong sentences imposed when people take the lives of our most vulnerable: our children, the elderly and the disabled.

"The community must have confidence that this state has a criminal justice system that is robust in its protection of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Mrs Lauga believed people convicted of child manslaughter had often escaped murder convictions because intent was inherently difficult to prove.

"This bill will expand the definition of murder to include the unlawful killing of another if the death is caused by an act or omission with reckless indifference to human life,” Mrs Lauga said.