27°
News

Brittany Lauga throws support behind Matt Canavan

Melanie Plane
| 26th Jul 2017 6:57 AM
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga is thrilled about the new fish habitat.
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga is thrilled about the new fish habitat. Orin Lucke - Blink Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN it comes to politics, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Senator Matt Canavan are seen as rivals.

Despite this, Labor's Lauga has thrown her support behind LNP Minister Canavan following sensational revelations yesterday evening he is a dual citizen of Italy.

READ MORE HERE: Canavan resigns: CQ crusader rocked by dual-citizen crisis

Sen Canavan announced he had resigned from his roles as Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, and would "step aside" from Cabinet until the matter is resolved in the High Court.

In a surprising move, Mrs Lauga issued a statement backing her political rival.

"Whilst Matt Canavan and I are on completely different sides of politics, I do have a lot of respect for him," Mrs Lauga said.

"I am sorry to see a talented Minister resign from Federal Cabinet as a result of a technical rule in the constitution which disqualifies potential candidates from election if they hold dual or plural citizenship."

The show of support elicited a mixed response from Mrs Lauga's own supporters with some praising her for her stance and others labelling it as strange.

In a comment on Mrs Lauga's Facebook page, commenter Allan Cook said it was an incredibly strange comment and Canavan was an arch right-wing ideologue with undying loyalty to hos boss Barnaby Joyce.

Ms Lauga responded, saying while she and Sen Canavan might not always see eye-to-eye politically, politicians can be respectful of one another.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  auspol brittany lauga dual citizenship matt canavan

Rocky's ticket to top of freight and supply chain

Rocky's ticket to top of freight and supply chain

TYPE-one road trains, an international airport, sea and rail capabilities could be Rockhampton's ticket to the top of Australia's supply chain.

REVEALED: LNP candidate's bold plans for Keppel

The new LNP candidate for Keppel, Peter Blundell, vows to put Keppel before the capitals if he is elected.

Peter Blundell reveals his ideas to put "Keppel before the capital”

Human spirit in disasters shines through for departing Inspector

FOND FAREWELL: Inspector Virginia Nelson has been promoted to Superintendent in Brisbane and will leave Rockhampton after nine years.

After nine years in the district, one of CQ's top cops is moving on

Canavan resigns: CQ crusader rocked by dual-citizen crisis

CANAVAN'S CRISIS: Rockhampton-based Senator Matt Canavan has resigned from his Ministerial roles following shocking revelations he holds dual-Italian citizenship.

Rocky-based Senator heads to High Court to save job

Local Partners

Friends launch new women's only gym in Rocky CBD

They wanted to create a welcoming community for all women

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Abbott in CQ, no big deal for Landry

CQ VISIT: Capricornia Michelle Landry and former prime minister Tony Abbott didn't catch up when he visited the region on Monday.

Former PM visits CQ to push power policy, overlooking Rocky

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Iraq veteran provides PTSD hope for Rocky battlers

James Greenshield (right) was diagnosed with PTSD as a result of his military service overseas, particularly the incident where the armoured vehicle he was in was hit by a roadside bomb. His wife Kirsty (left) has been by his side as he battle PTSD afterwards and now they tour Australia sharing their story and the lessons they learned.

Veteran says PTSD needs healing as well as treating symptoms

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

CLIPS of a Ninja Warrior contestant who died before the series aired were shown during the final, leaving viewers confused.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

The best and worst reality TV coming

Matty J in a scene from episode two of The Bachelor.

Reality TV bonanza as Hell’s Kitchen, The Block and Survivor launch.

Singer Dr G. Yunupingu dies aged 46

World famous blind Aboriginal singer Dr G. Yunupingu passed away in Darwin yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

“Today we mourn the loss of a great Australian..."

Modern convenience meets old world charm

13 Thomasson Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Sure to impress nestled on 1028m2 of roomy easy access, well maintained Park Avenue Real Estate - Refreshingly modern in style, offering space. - Upstairs is...

Renovated Gable -4 Bed/Office/2 Bath/2 Living/Shed/809m2-Walk To The Base Hospital -$449,000

2 Livermore Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $449,000

Stunning Refurbished 2 storey Gable Style Home - bedrooms up and living downstairs-in Wandal Heights on 890m2- across the road from the Rton Base Hospital and...

Much Loved Home

80 Western Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This immaculate home has been tastefully decorated and well maintained, features include a sunny front deck ideal for outdoor entertaining, polished floors...

A Prized Lifestyle Awaits, Your Own Piece Of Paradise on 10 Acres!

308 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $795,000

If you're looking for a Quiet, Comfortable and Ambient Lifestyle in the heart of Frenchville that offers you privacy with the conveniences of living in a close...

Affordable with Potential

98 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $199,000

Renovators delight! Great location! Let this property capture your imagination. Full of fantastic original features and charming attributes this house is great...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Fantastic home in an excellent position

28 Queen Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This wonderful double storey home on The Range boasts perfect positioning! Homes like these are very popular especially when they are in such a great location.

Executive Style Home Without The Price Tag

23 Jacaranda Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Enjoy modern living in Norman Gardens at a price within your reach. This low set home is set amongst many other executive style homes and is part of a friendly...

LARGE SPACIOUS ORIGINAL FAMILY HOME

8 Harrow Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 2 2 $249,000

Looking for a home that will allow you to expand and add your own personal touches then this is the property that will fit the bill. Still in its original...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.