Brittany Lauga throws support behind Matt Canavan

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga is thrilled about the new fish habitat.

WHEN it comes to politics, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Senator Matt Canavan are seen as rivals.

Despite this, Labor's Lauga has thrown her support behind LNP Minister Canavan following sensational revelations yesterday evening he is a dual citizen of Italy.

Sen Canavan announced he had resigned from his roles as Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, and would "step aside" from Cabinet until the matter is resolved in the High Court.

In a surprising move, Mrs Lauga issued a statement backing her political rival.

"Whilst Matt Canavan and I are on completely different sides of politics, I do have a lot of respect for him," Mrs Lauga said.

"I am sorry to see a talented Minister resign from Federal Cabinet as a result of a technical rule in the constitution which disqualifies potential candidates from election if they hold dual or plural citizenship."

The show of support elicited a mixed response from Mrs Lauga's own supporters with some praising her for her stance and others labelling it as strange.

In a comment on Mrs Lauga's Facebook page, commenter Allan Cook said it was an incredibly strange comment and Canavan was an arch right-wing ideologue with undying loyalty to hos boss Barnaby Joyce.

Ms Lauga responded, saying while she and Sen Canavan might not always see eye-to-eye politically, politicians can be respectful of one another.