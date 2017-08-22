Brittany V Barnaby: NAIF debate fires up

AFTER 800 days of waiting since the Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund (NAIF) had been set up, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has demanded the federal government 'show us the money'.

She said the only money spent by the Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund Board in over 12 months since the board was first appointed has been over $500,000 in funds to pay their own salaries.

The LNP and its Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund Board has not approved any projects to be financed under the $5 billion fund specifically created for job-generating infrastructure projects like the Great Keppel Island resort, Mrs Lauga said, despite that it being over 800 days since the fund was first touted.

"I understand that Great Keppel Island's lessees Tower Holdings made an application to the federally-funded NAIF more than a year ago, but there has not been one word on their multi-million dollar application to the NAIF which would help reignite the stalled Great Keppel Island resort,” she said

"The big question I ask, and everyone in northern Australia should ask is: 'what on earth are the directors of NAIF doing?'

"Certainly not their job, which is to invest in projects in Northern Australia that will create jobs and deliver an economic boost.”

Mrs Lauga said it seemed like the NAIF directors are taking taxpayers' money and are too busy feathering their own nest.

"I'm calling on the NAIF Board to concentrate on their responsibility to finance infrastructure projects in Northern Australia, so that the jobs and investment in our region will flow,” she said.

In March 2016, Mrs Lauga said she met with Tower Director Terry Agnew and suggested to Tower Holdings that they apply to the NAIF.

"I understand that after our meeting and over 12 months ago now, Tower made an application to the NAIF in a bid to kickstart the GKI resort” she said.

"Over 12 months has passed since Tower made an application to the NAIF and yet we have heard nothing from the NAIF about Tower's application.”

Tower had reportedly identified the cost to deliver infrastructure for the resort in the first stage was a major challenge of sourcing investment.

"I believe Tower making an application to the Federal Government's Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund could help finance the cost of delivering water, power and telecommunications infrastructure, which has to be connected to the mainland underwater for about 12 kilometres," Mrs Lauga said.

She said in February 2017 several of the NAIF board took a taxpayer funded helicopter charter to GKI for breakfast, but walked away without any announcement on Tower Holdings' application or the future of the island resort.

"This board has shown it doesn't care about Northern Australia as all they have been doing is paying their own wage and sitting on their hands with $5 billion of our investment money lying dormant in the bank,” she said.

"I call on deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, the man in charge of NAIF, to take North Australia seriously and direct the NAIF board to do their job - invest in Northern Australia now.”

A spokesperson for the Deputy Prime Minister said the Labor Party wasn't interested in developing Northern Australia saying Labor had shown its far more interested in taking political pot shots, rather than securing the long-term investment needed for the future.

"Labor can't have it both ways - they can't claim to be on board with the Northern Australia agenda, then take every opportunity to tear it down,” the spokesperson said.

"If Brittany Lauga was genuinely interested in supporting the development of Great Keppel Island instead of playing petty politics, then she would have supported the application for a boutique gaming licence.

"Instead, she voted against it in the Queensland Parliament.”

The spokesperson said there was strong interest in developing the North from a range of project proponents.

"The NAIF has 57 active inquiries and there are five projects in due diligence,” they said.

"The independent NAIF board says it expects to finalise its first transaction by the end of September. NAIF's team has met with more than 1600 stakeholders.

"The NAIF is focused on large-scale infrastructure projects that have the power to underwrite the economy of the North well into the future.”

They said NAIF were completing comprehensive assessment on all projects - as taxpayers would expect before spending their money.