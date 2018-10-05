Broad daylight attack leaves 61-year-old in hospital

A MAN was hospitalised after he was attacked by three armed men in broad daylight earlier this week.

Around 7am on Monday, a 61-year-old man was assaulted by three men on Crossley St in Baree.

The Mt Morgan man was walking home when he was approached by two men who assaulted him before another man joined in.

The three attackers - aged 29, 34 and 51 - were known to the victim and allegedly assaulted him after an incident earlier that day.

The victim suffered a serious head injury when a bottle was thrown at his head.

Witnesses came to the aid of the man before calling paramedics and police.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant of Rockhampton Police, Chris Lindsay said officers arrested the three offenders nearby after they fled.

One of the men objected his bail condition and will be held in custody until he faces court.

The other two are on strict bail conditions.

"Police presence will remain high,” Det Act Snr Sgt Lindsay said.

"We get called to these incidents all the time so we will be vigilant and take appropriate action when we are called to an incident.”