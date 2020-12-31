Broadbent’s plan to build Rocky a ‘modern future’

Mayoral candidate Miranda Broadbent has revealed her policies in the lead up to the January 23 by-election.

Ms Broadbent is focused on making Rockhampton a “healthy, futuristic region” by emphasising environmental sustainability and greater liveability.

She said better waste management was key to making the area more environmentally-friendly.

An important first step, she said, would be to “make sure that our recycling is creating some kind of industry so that we can do something with that here rather than sending it away, [and] making sure that whatever is going into landfill is ‘clean’ landfill”.

Ms Broadbent said aside from the environmental benefits, electric vehicle infrastructure could be part of the council’s strategy for encouraging travellers to stay a while longer in town.

To that end, she intends to “provide charging stations for electric vehicles in key areas” so people would have attractions to visit while driving through Rockhampton.

She also promised to “prioritise electric vehicles for council vehicles purchased in the future”.

In order to promote good health among residents, Ms Broadbent would like to encourage cycling to and from school and work, as well as the building of lockable bike storage areas to accommodate that plan.

“Of course that means making sure that we’ve got to have a connected cycle path,” she said.

“We’ve got a lot of bike paths in Rockhampton, but a lot of them are not connecting with each other. That can also be used by our aged community.”

Ms Broadbent’s other ideas are listed on her website under the heading “A region with a modern future”.

They include possible construction projects, strategies for involving young people in public discourse, building on Rockhampton’s relationship with its Japanese sister city, and more.

“It’s not something that can be done in a short period of time, but I think it’s worth putting all those visions there together,” she said.