Win TV filming at the Capras game Photo John Corlett / The Morning Bulletin
Broadcast station triumphs in court over rental dispute

Michelle Gately
by
3rd Oct 2018 7:06 AM
WIN Television has won a dispute over the rental terms for its Rockhampton office.

An appeal against an April decision in favour of the media company was last month dismissed by the Supreme Court of Queensland.

The dispute with Tripple A Pty Limited stemmed from the renewal of the organisation's lease at its East St office.

The original lease commenced on November 1, 2012, for five years and provided options to renew for a further five years.

A five-year extension was signed on August 29, 2017, but dispute arose over the amount of rent payable.

WIN Television Qld Pty Limited argued a market rent review process should apply to the new lease and said Tripple A didn't give adequate notice to properly invoke that process.

The company then commenced court proceedings, claiming it exercised the right to have a rent review because Tripple A had waived the time limits associated with the contract.

Tripple A however said a market rent review process was not applicable because the parties agreed to a new lease "at the current rate (of rent) with no increase”.

In April, a judge decided Tripple A hadn't given WIN Television a valid notice setting out reviewed market rent as per the 2012 lease.

In September, three Supreme Court judges upheld that decision and dismissed Tripple A's appeal.

