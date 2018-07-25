Menu
Radio legends jump on pollies over PC gone mad

by Bruce McDougall
25th Jul 2018 7:14 AM
TWO of the country's most powerful broadcasters yesterday challenged Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to end the wowserism, bans, rules and red tape paralysing the nation.

Alan Jones and Ray Hadley said Australia had a "crisis of leadership" and called on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to lead the country out of its malaise.

The talkback hosts added their voices to those of three premiers, business titans, sports stars, media personalities and a VC winner.

"People are frightened to speak out but they can't do anything without leadership," Jones said.

Jones' 2GB colleague on Ray Hadley also said change had to be led from Canberra.

"It's an over-reaction and it's the world in which we live, ­unfortunately. We are too PC … our politicians wet themselves because they are terrified of being targeted. We need leadership from premiers and the PM."

Ray Hadley has had his say.
Mr Turnbull responded yesterday: "You have got to be honest with people. You have got to be fair dinkum and you have to acknowledge when ­people have concerns."

2GB’s Alan Jones.
However, Aboriginal leader Warren Mundine warned Australia had "gone crazy".

"There are more rules now than my mum had," he said.

"People in regional Australia are asking, 'what the hell are these people trying to do?'"

 

Warren Mundine suggests politicians stop listening to noisy minorities and get out and meet real people. Picture: James Croucher
Mr Mundine said Australians were once able to fight over their differences but would later make up and become mates.

"Politicians have to stop listening to noisy minorities and get out and meet real people," he said.

Rugby league legend Matty Johns added: "It appears as though everyone supports freedom of speech until they hear something they don't agree with."

Sky News anchor Caroline Marcus said leaders such as Warren Mundine were viciously ­attacked on social media.

"People are scared to voice their opinions especially if it's a topic there are ­taboos around," she said.

Caroline Marcus says people are scared to voice their opinions. Picture: John Fotiadis
Matty Johns … it’s ‘freedom of speech until you don’t agree with it’. Picture: Tim Hunter
"They shame anyone who has a different view and mobilise their followers on to you," she said.

Child and adolescent psychologist Dr Rose Cantali said political correctness was undermining democracy and affecting people's self-esteem.

