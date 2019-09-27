Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jay Brogden has not been seen since April 2007.
Jay Brogden has not been seen since April 2007.
Breaking

Second cold case murder accused fronts court

Danielle Buckley
27th Sep 2019 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND man charged with the murder of Jay Brogden will return to Mackay for his next court appearance.

Gavin Philip Parnell, 33, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning after he was extradited from New South Wales on Thursday.

Mr Brogden, who was 21 at the time, was last seen in Cannonvale on April 21, 2007 and his body has never been found.

A coronial inquest into Mr Brogden's disappearance was held in 2015 and in April, police charged Braddon Butler, 33, over the murder.

All three men were known to each other.

Mr Parnell was arrested in Coffs Harbour on March 26 by New South Wales police on unrelated matters.

He also faced court today on armed robbery and stealing charges.

Mr Parnell was remanded in custody and will next appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on November 7 by video link.

Police said investigations into the murder are continuing. - NewsRegional

cold case court crime editors picks gavin parnell jay brogden murder
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Major plans revealed for revitalised sporting precinct

    premium_icon Major plans revealed for revitalised sporting precinct

    News It would include a synthetic athletic track, gymnasium and another sporting field

    Shark protection measures rolled out on Cap Coast

    premium_icon Shark protection measures rolled out on Cap Coast

    News The Queensland Government seeks to address the community’s shark concerns.

    Renee and Kev aren’t going in anytime soon

    premium_icon Renee and Kev aren’t going in anytime soon

    News Renee Holmes doesn’t swim for fear of sharks but she doesn’t think drumlines are...

    Mining hero brings girl back to life

    premium_icon Mining hero brings girl back to life

    News KRISTOPHER Ray can’t stop thinking of the little Dalby girl he saved after she was...