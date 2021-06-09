Brogden murder: ‘They’ll never find him, he is shark sh*t’

Two men are charged with murdering Jay Brogden in April 2007.

Two men are charged with murdering Jay Brogden in April 2007.

A man accused of killing Jay Brogden allegedly told a former friend he shot the 21 year old and said he was "shark shit now".

Danny Smith told Mackay Magistrates Court Gavin Philip Parnell had stayed with him for about four days in 2012 when the alleged conversation occurred.

Mr Smith, who gave evidence in a committal hearing for Mr Parnell's co-accused Braddon Charles Peter Butler, said he had seen a missing poster about Mr Brogden while signing in for his probation.

The court heard when he returned home that afternoon he asked Mr Parnell if he knew the missing person.

More stories:

Jay Brogden committal day 1: Murder accused allegedly seen 'covered in blood'

Jay Brogden committal day 2: Murder accused claims Jay Brogden shot in front of him

"He said, 'they're not going to find that c***… he's shark shit now. I shot him with a shotgun and me and Braddon got rid of him'," Mr Smith told the court.

Mr Parnell and Mr Butler are charged with murdering Mr Brogden, who was last seen at Cannonvale about April 21, 2007 - his body has never been found. Neither man has entered a plea.

Mr Smith said there had also been a woman in the room and everyone had been sober.

Defence barrister Scott Lynch suggested Mr Smith only came forward after hearing about the $250,000 reward for information.

Police are hoping the creation of a billboard on the Bruce Highway at Cannonvale will help solve the murder of Jay Brogden in 2007.

Mr Smith agreed he went to police after a reward had been offered but this had not been his motivation.

"It played on my conscience being a parent," he said.

"There's 60 odd people going for it, so I don't give two craps about no money."

Mr Lynch questioned why, after seeing the missing poster at probation and then being told someone had "shot the c***t", he did not act on the information.

"I feel bad for that, mate," Mr Smith said.

The court heard he had not been convinced Mr Parnell was telling the truth.

Mr Lynch asked if Mr Smith had questioned Mr Parnell after he said he had shot Mr Brogden.

"(I said) F*** off what do you mean you shot the c***," Mr Smith said.

"He said 'I f***ing shot him with a shotgun and got rid of him. They'll never find him, he is shark shit'.

"He just didn't look like a killer to me. He was just a fat little druggie."

So far 21 witnesses have given evidence in the committal hearing for Mr Butler. Mr Parnell's case was committed to the supreme court on Monday.

The committal hearing continues.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons