Broke dad took on risk of jail term

A SINGLE dad had no money when he risked being sent back to prison by stealing $30 worth of goods from Coles.

Troy Jonathon Deppeler pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing.

Knowing he was on a suspended sentence, he still took Dettol, hair ties, butter and other items from shelves at Coles at City Centre Plaza at 10.50am on December 12 and made no attempt to pay.

He told the court that if he was sent to prison there would be no one to look after his son, who was staying with him in a hostel while he tried to arrange permanent accommodation.

Deppeler was also on a probation order at the time of the offence.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced him to a further probation order of 18 months and extended the operational period of the suspended sentence handed down on October 3 by three months.