Broken finger to delay Turner’s national service

Ashton Turner's hopes of a national Twenty20 call-up this month are likely over after the WA blaster broke a finger at training last week.

Turner is expected to miss between four to six weeks after suffering a fracture to his right index finger.

The injury is a bitter blow for Turner, who was hoping to earn a T20 call-up for Australia's three-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on October 27. Turner is also unlikely to earn a call-up for the T20 series against Pakistan, starting on November 3.

The 26-year-old started the domestic season in strong form, posting a 52 in the Warriors' one-day victory over Victoria.

Turner has played three ODIs and five T20s for Australia.

His unbeaten 84 off 43 balls helped guide Australia to a famous ODI win over India in Mohali in March.