Broken main causes water chaos in Nth Rockhampton

2:15PM Rockhampton Regional Council advised there is a water main break along Thozet Rd near the corner of Lilley Ave.

Maintenance crews from Fitzroy River Water are on site and working to repair the break.

This water main supplies water to a significant number of properties to the area located on the eastern side of Thozet Rd and north of Dempsey St.

Customers in this area are advised that their water supply may be impacted during the afternoon for up to six hours whilst this repair work is undertaken.

RRC will continue to post updates on our Facebook page to keep residents informed.