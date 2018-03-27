Broken nose won’t stop Cowboy Bowen

HIS modelling career might have taken a hit, but Cowboys centre Javid Bowen insists a suspected broken nose won't keep him out of Thursday night's clash with the Panthers.

Bowen copped some friendly fire from Johnathan Thurston in last weekend's loss in Melbourne as the pair tried to bring down Storm backrower Joe Stimson.

The accidental collision left Bowen with blood pouring from nose and he was forced from the field to be stitched up before returning in the second half.

Bowen was getting no sympathy from his team mates after training on Monday, with co-captain Matt Scott telling media: "I'm a bit more worried about Johnno's hand, he shouldn't headbutt it like that".

The rangy centre did limited contact work, but Bowen was confident the injury won't be enough to keep him on the sidelines.

"I think I'll be able to play through it. If I get a knock on it then it's just going to keep bleeding, but we'll just keep stitching it, I guess," Bowen said.

"I felt good even when I got the knock. It was just the blood and I couldn't see. Normally when you get it in the nose you're a bit teary and that, but I knew where I was so it was pretty good.

"It actually wasn't sore. I guess the adrenaline and then a bit of painkillers during the game helped, but it's been all right."

By Bowen's own admission, his form has been patchy over the opening rounds after getting the chance to replace experienced centre Kane Linnett, who is out with a torn pectoral.

Defence has been Bowen's biggest issue during his 26-game NRL career and the Hopevale product said he was trying to keep things simple to improve his consistency.

"I've been a bit hot and cold, I guess, but we're all working together to try and be consistent and play well each week," Bowen said.

"We're trying to get all the little things right. Not trying to do too much, just keep it simple and get off the line, make contact, and just try to win the tackles."