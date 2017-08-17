Broken road is sending sacked CQ mine worker broke

STILL WAITING: Wayne Bradshaw and his neighbours have been waiting for months for council to fix Aremby road.

EXPOSED rocks, corrugations, wash outs, and puncture after puncture have haunted Wayne Bradshaw on his daily drives along Aremby Road near Bouldercombe.

Since being made redundant in May along with almost 300 others at Cook Colliery mine site at Blackwater, life-long Rockhampton local Mr Bradshaw, 55, has been forced to live off his savings.

His problems have been compounded by a road to his home of 20 years which has not only endangered his life but cost Mr Bradshaw and his wife hundreds of dollars in repairs for their cars.

"It's a lot worse driving it than looking at it," Mr Bradshaw said.

"I'm taking in tyres that are three quarter to brand new tyres that are $245 each and it's just getting to be too much of a joke.

"So far I'm well over $2000 in the last 12 months."

EXPENSIVE PROBLEM: Wayne Bradshaw has spent hundreds of dollars repairing the damage to his vehicle. Leighton Smith

Driving along the dirt road in his Mazada BT50, Mr Bradshaw drew attention narrowed sections where he'd been forced to take evasive action.

"They've fixed up where the road was washed out and didn't even fill the side of the road where there was only a one-car lane way.

"If you've got another car coming towards you, you're pretty much buggered and we've got people coming through here at 100 k's an hour."

He said once, there was a cattle truck coming through at 80-90kms an hour, not slowing down.

"I've had to dive into the drive way up the road here to get out of the way of it otherwise I would have went straight underneath it."

Mr Bradshaw pointed to large exposed rocks jutting out of the road, he said had wrecked his front suspension.

"The mechanic told me that normally he's rarely to replace the inner and outer ball joints in these models and I asked him why is it worn and he said to me it was because of the road that I'm driving on," Wayne said.

"You listen to me ute, this has just been rattled to pieces within two to three years."

NEIGHBOUR'S SIGN: Wayne Bradshaw isn't the only resident in the neighbourhood upset with the state of Aremby road. Leighton Smith

He said everyone swings wide on one particular bend because of the corrugation with a couple of people ending up in the bush after spinning out.

"It's going to be too late, too soon, it's going to take a death before they do take action to fix anything around here," he said.

Mr Bradshaw's household hasn't been the only one affected, he says all of his neighbours are up in arms about the road.

One of his neighbours has attached a sign to a tree stump saying, "Phone council about bad state of our road".

He said his wife made a complaint six months ago to council about how rough it was after she got two punctures in a week and council came out to inspect it only to turn arond and say they would be back in three to five months to fix it.

"Here we are, six months or better and I heard on the grapevine their excuse is because of the flood they're behind in time," Mr Bradshaw said.

Rockhampton Regional councillor Ellen Smith responded saying the council was spending $32 million on roads, drainage and footpaths this financial year across the entire region and was constantly upgrading roads as part of their renewal programs.

"Officers have assessed the road in question and it is earmarked for bitumen in the 10-year capital works program and if state or federal funding becomes available earlier we may be able to push that timeline forward," she said.

"The road was inspected in March before the flood rains and the quality of gravel was discussed with the plan to improve the quality when the road needed grading again.

"The road was inspected prior to last week and the intervention level was not reached."