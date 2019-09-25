Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Malcolm Mann with Sonai Marou, Psalmoi Gristwood, Ivy Kris-Jasperson, (back) Antonio Mann and Iziah Broome.
Malcolm Mann with Sonai Marou, Psalmoi Gristwood, Ivy Kris-Jasperson, (back) Antonio Mann and Iziah Broome.
News

BROLGA week in CQ Kids head to CQUni to engage

Steph Allen
25th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON State High School student Ivy Kris-Jasperson, 16, is a regular at CQUniversity’s cultural and educational annual BROLGA week program.

For her, the opportunity to not only meet new people but also learn more about the traditional Darumbal language, culture and history, keeps bringing her back for more.

“I’m having fun. I like going to these programs,” she said.

“I’m excited to do the Torres Strait Islander dancing. I encourage other kids to come here, learn about it all, see where they’re from and meet new people.”

The program is for students from years 5-12, who nominate themselves to be invovled in the school holidays program at the uni.

On Monday, psychologist Ed Moseby talked with the boys while Allied Health’s Melody Muscat discussed her life experiences with the girls.

On Tuesday, representatives from the Fitzroy Basin Association, the Department of Environment and Science, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, Qld Parks and Wildlife Service and Deadly Choices taught kids about the aquatic ecosystem and held touch footy.

The presentations aligned with the program’s focus on Care for Country.

CQUniversity program coordinator Malcolm Mann said the week’s “smorgasbord” of activities are holistic and may trigger interests in potential careers, educate and develop skills.

“They’re coming here in their own time and turning up. It’s an indicator we’re doing something right, but we’re also open to student feedback because we want o align our uni with community interest,” he said.

“I’m a Darumbal traditional owner and water plays a big role culturally. We bring both the western and traditional values to the forefront.

“It’s a cultural mirror as well, they can look at themselves, know the elders and values of this place.”

Program co-ordinator Malcolm Mann will share the story given to him by his grandfather.

He received permission from his father to share the story for the second time ever, about Gurur, for the first time this year.

BROLGA week activities:

  • Wednesday: Years 5-8 will remain on the North Rocky campus, where they will learn more about the university campus as well as engineering and wind generators, and participate in leadership games.

Years 9-12 will head to the city campus, where they will do things like commercial cookery and hospitality.

This will help them build skills and provide them with a taste of higher education.

  • Thursday: Everyone returns to North Rockhampton campus where they will hear from Indigenous paramedics about their careers.

They will also hear from Indigenous lecturers, as well as Allied Health’s Melody Muscat.

The children will be involved in mock workshops and learn about health.

  • Friday: Students will perform Darumbal and Torres Strait Islander dances for parents.
brolga week cquniversity darumbal
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rocky residents urged to think about water use

    premium_icon Rocky residents urged to think about water use

    News With the region being drought affected, council is reminding residents of the importance of monitoring water consumption

    • 25th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
    MISSING: Search for CQ woman

    MISSING: Search for CQ woman

    Breaking She was last seen on Sunday night in Moranbah

    JM Kelly lieutenant lands State Government job

    premium_icon JM Kelly lieutenant lands State Government job

    News State Government department employed a JM Kelly’s senior manager

    Robber’s barbaric act of bludgeoning cow

    premium_icon Robber’s barbaric act of bludgeoning cow

    Crime Hoffman's nine page criminal record, containing 72 convictions