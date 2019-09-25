BROLGA week in CQ Kids head to CQUni to engage

ROCKHAMPTON State High School student Ivy Kris-Jasperson, 16, is a regular at CQUniversity’s cultural and educational annual BROLGA week program.

For her, the opportunity to not only meet new people but also learn more about the traditional Darumbal language, culture and history, keeps bringing her back for more.

“I’m having fun. I like going to these programs,” she said.

“I’m excited to do the Torres Strait Islander dancing. I encourage other kids to come here, learn about it all, see where they’re from and meet new people.”

The program is for students from years 5-12, who nominate themselves to be invovled in the school holidays program at the uni.

On Monday, psychologist Ed Moseby talked with the boys while Allied Health’s Melody Muscat discussed her life experiences with the girls.

On Tuesday, representatives from the Fitzroy Basin Association, the Department of Environment and Science, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, Qld Parks and Wildlife Service and Deadly Choices taught kids about the aquatic ecosystem and held touch footy.

The presentations aligned with the program’s focus on Care for Country.

CQUniversity program coordinator Malcolm Mann said the week’s “smorgasbord” of activities are holistic and may trigger interests in potential careers, educate and develop skills.

“They’re coming here in their own time and turning up. It’s an indicator we’re doing something right, but we’re also open to student feedback because we want o align our uni with community interest,” he said.

“I’m a Darumbal traditional owner and water plays a big role culturally. We bring both the western and traditional values to the forefront.

“It’s a cultural mirror as well, they can look at themselves, know the elders and values of this place.”

Program co-ordinator Malcolm Mann will share the story given to him by his grandfather.

He received permission from his father to share the story for the second time ever, about Gurur, for the first time this year.

BROLGA week activities:

Wednesday : Years 5-8 will remain on the North Rocky campus, where they will learn more about the university campus as well as engineering and wind generators, and participate in leadership games.

Years 9-12 will head to the city campus, where they will do things like commercial cookery and hospitality.

This will help them build skills and provide them with a taste of higher education.

Thursday : Everyone returns to North Rockhampton campus where they will hear from Indigenous paramedics about their careers.

They will also hear from Indigenous lecturers, as well as Allied Health’s Melody Muscat.

The children will be involved in mock workshops and learn about health.