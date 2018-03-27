Bromwich predicts hurt pride to spark Cowboys

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — MARCH 22: Matthew Scott of the Cowboys tries to tackles Jesse Bromwich of the Storm who collects him high during the round three NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys at AAMI Park on March 22, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE Storm prop Jesse Bromwich expects an immediate response from the under siege Cowboys next week, claiming they'd be embarrassed by coach Paul Green's stinging public criticism of their "effort areas" in Thursday's 30-14 loss.

The Cowboys looked flat from the outset, especially in defence, in the grand final rematch to slump to a second straight defeat.

Led by Bromwich and prop partner Nelson Asofa-Solomona, the hosts completely dominated the Cowboys' star-studded middle third.

North Queensland let in far too many soft tries and Melbourne's second phase play hurt them on the back of a 14-3 offload count.

The Cowboys' pack, led by the likes of Jason Taumalolo, Matt Scott and Jordan McLean, has been subject to constant hype, with Broncos legend Gorden Tallis even anointing it the best pack on paper he's seen.

Now 1-2 the Cowboys are preparing for a crucial home match against a big Penrith side on Thursday night.

Bromwich warned the Panthers to brace for a North Queensland backlash.

"I feel sorry for whoever they're playing next week," Bromwich said.

"All NRL players are very proud of their performance and when it's questioned by the coach, especially publicly, it's pretty embarrassing.

"Last year they (Cowboys) were built on effort. I prefer to focus on what we do, but if the coach is saying that it can't be good, and next week they will be fired up and take that personally."

But asked whether he noticed any flaws to exploit in the Cowboys middle third, Bromwich said it's far too soon to panic.

"It's early days for them. Matt Scott's coming back from a long injury and he's one of the better front rowers going around, Macca (McLean) is new to the club and it's tough to fit in straight away," Bromwich said.

"The more games they play the better they're going to be, it's lucky we got them early on."

Bromwich said the praise the Cowboys pack had been receiving was fuel to bounce back from last week's unexpected loss to Wests Tigers.

"One hundred per cent (it's motivation)," Bromwich said.

"We strive to be one of the better packs, you always try to improve and when you come up against a really good pack like the Cowboys, it's game on.

"We had a pretty shocking game last week for Billy (Slater's) 300th and we didn't turn up with a good attitude. I guess we did take that loss personally."