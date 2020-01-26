Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Bronco charged with alcohol-fuelled offence

by Chris Honnery
26th Jan 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Broncos boom forward Joe Ofahengaue has been involved in an Australia Day weekend mishap after the Origin prop was charged by police over a driving infringement.

It's understood the 24-year-old was slapped with a minor vehicle infringement after being caught asleep in a stationary car and is now facing a fine from the Broncos over the alcohol-fuelled offence.

The club has been made aware of the incident and has referred it to the NRL Integrity Unit.

Brisbane Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue. Picture: Liam Kidston
Brisbane Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue. Picture: Liam Kidston

"The Brisbane Broncos are aware of a motor vehicle-related offence involving forward Joe Ofahengaue," the statement read.

"The NRL's Integrity Unit was immediately informed of the incident and the Broncos are working with authorities on the matter.

"With respect to the legal process, no further comment will be made at this time."

More Stories

Show More
brisbane broncos editors picks joe ofahengaue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Street robbery: Victim threatened with syringe

        premium_icon Street robbery: Victim threatened with syringe

        News 17 year-old male attacked while walking on the street

        Man suffers burns after house fire

        premium_icon Man suffers burns after house fire

        News The fire was believed to be in the kitchen and has been treated as...

        Father charged over baby son’s death

        premium_icon Father charged over baby son’s death

        Crime Baby boy died after suffering “catastrophic brain injuries”

        Trapped family escape from roof of car in floodwaters

        premium_icon Trapped family escape from roof of car in floodwaters

        News They were stranded after heavy rain in the Rolleston area.