Broncos big gun to make comeback in Rocky trial

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold: “We will give him a little bit of time against the Capras.” Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold: “We will give him a little bit of time against the Capras.” Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

RUGBY LEAGUE: Jack Bird is set to make his return from injury in the Brisbane Broncos’ pre-season trial in Rockhampton next month.

The 24-year-old will line up against the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras on Saturday, February 15, at Browne Park.

READ: New coach confident Capras will field strong women’s side

READ: Special homecoming for coach Anthony Seibold

It will be his first game since he ruptured his ACL in May last year.

Bird underwent a knee reconstruction and has reportedly “ticked every box” in his rehabilitation, with the Broncos saying he is in the best condition of his career.

The Rockhampton trial is on the same weekend as the NRL Nines tournament in Perth, but coach Anthony Seibold said the Broncos had to be “smart” about transitioning Bird’s comeback.

Jack Bird, pictured at Brisbane Broncos training at Red Hill, will play in the trial game against the CQ Capras in Rockhampton next month. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

“In the off-season, Jack did a lot of hard work so that when he turned up for day one of pre-season he was ready to train, he wasn’t turning up to training wanting to get fit,” Seibold told NRL.com yesterday.

“He won’t go to the Nines but we will give him a little bit of time against the Capras, probably about 20 minutes to get him back on the park.

“We don’t think he needs to go all the way across to Perth to play his first game so we will be smart about that.”

Excitement is building around the trial game, which will headline the Capras’ festival of rugby league.

The program will also include a dinner at the Rockhampton Leagues Club and a children’s development clinic with Broncos players.

The Capras under-18 and Hastings Deering Colts teams will also play on the Saturday.

The club’s women will make their first appearance, taking on Souths Logan in a trial game in the countdown to the inaugural statewide female competition in March.

Tickets are on sale on the Capras’ Facebook page.