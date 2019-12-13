Broncos big guns confirmed for trial game in Rocky

BIG GUNS: The Brisbane Broncos will play the CQ Capras in a trial game in Rockhampton in February. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

BIG GUNS: The Brisbane Broncos will play the CQ Capras in a trial game in Rockhampton in February. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: Darius Boyd, Andrew McCullough and homegrown hero Corey Oates will be among the Brisbane Broncos in action in next year’s pre-season trial game in Rockhampton.

The Broncos will take on the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras at 7pm on Saturday, February 15.

Capras CEO Peter White today confirmed that Boyd, McCullough and Oates would take to Browne Park for the February clash.

“It’s going to be a star-studded side, with those three among a host of other big-name players to be named in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

READ: Broncos to play Capras in pre-season trial

READ: Capras on the road for 2020 season opener

White said it would be a fantastic opportunity for league fans in Central Queensland to watch the game’s elite in action against a new-look Capras line-up.

Apricity Finance has come on board as naming rights sponsor for the weekend’s events, and the Rockhampton Regional Council as a major sponsor along with the club’s loyal commercial partners.

Meanwhile, the CQ Capras are still waiting to hear if they will be granted a licence for Queensland Rugby League’s new state-wide women’s competition.

White said it was “looking positive” but there was no official word yet on whether the club’s application was successful.

The competition will kick off next year and feature teams from the three QRL regions – South East, Central and Northern.

It will start at the same time as other state-wide leagues and run for seven to 10 weeks.