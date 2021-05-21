Broncos big names bound for Browne Park

Brisbane Broncos player Corey Oates is set to line up with the Souths Logan Magpies against the CQ Capras on Sunday. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A handful of Brisbane Broncos big-name players are set to line up against the CQ Capras on Sunday.

Anthony Milford and Central Queensland’s own Corey Oates are late additions to the Souths Logan Magpies line-up, which already included Tom Dearden, Tesi Niu and Cory Paix.

The teams will face off in Round 8 of the Intrust Super Cup at 2.10pm Sunday at Browne Park.

The game will be streamed live on Kayo Freebies but the inclusion of the Broncos is sure to attract plenty of footy fans to Rockhampton’s rugby league headquarters.

Anthony Milford in action with the Brisbane Broncos. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The Capras are yet to record a win in the ISC, despite leading at half-time in six of the seven games they’ve played.

The Magpies have had three wins to be sitting eighth on the competition ladder.

One of their best has been Rockhampton’s Kobe Hetherington, who has been rewarded with a Broncos call-up.

He will make his NRL debut against the Sydney Roosters at the SCG on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Capras will have three teams in action on Sunday in what is the QRL’s Indigenous Round.

Their Hastings Deering Colts outfit will take on the Magpies at 9.55am before the women tackle the Valkyries in the BHP Premiership as 12.05pm.

The day will start with the Hastings Deering Next Generation Clinic at 8.30am.

