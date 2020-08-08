Menu
The Broncos will be without coach Anthony Seibold for at least two weeks as he stayed in Sydney while the team flew back to Brisbane.
Rugby League

Broncos coach must isolate for 14 days

by James Matthey
8th Aug 2020 1:26 PM

Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold will spend 14 days in self-isolation after staying in Sydney on Friday night for personal reasons.

Broncos CEO Paul White said in a statement Seibold could not fly back to Brisbane with the team after last night's loss to the Rabbitohs because of a "serious family matter".

As a result, he will self-isolate for 14 days when he returns to Queensland.

"Anthony is dealing with a serious family matter and could not fly back to Brisbane with the team after the Rabbitohs game last night," White said.

"He expects to be able to return to Brisbane within 48 hours but in line with COVID regulations he will need to self-isolate for 14 days once he is back in Queensland.

"Anthony will return to the Broncos after that. Assistant Coach Peter Gentle will coach the team in Anthony's absence.

"We are working with Anthony to give him all the support he and his family need at this time, and we ask media to respect his privacy."

Anthony Seibold has endured a tough year.
Channel 7 reporter Chris Garry said on Twitter Seibold had broken the NRL's strict biosecurity measures to deal with a "family emergency".

"He was called late last night for a family issue that is sad and much bigger than football. He will be barred from coaching team for a fortnight as he isolates," Garry wrote.

 

More to come...

 

 

