Broncos head coach to return to Rockhampton

RETURN HOME: Broncos coach Anthony Seibold (centre) is seen during Brisbane Broncos training at Clive Berghofer Field in Brisbane, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He will be in Rockhampton next month. DARREN ENGLAND

ROCKHAMPTON-born Brisbane Broncos head coach Anthony Seibold is heading home for a visit.

He will be coming back to the Beef Capital for the first time since taking over the Brisbane coaching role late last year.

The St Brendan's College graduate will discuss life on and off the field at a "Broncos on the Road” dinner at Rocky Sports Club on May 18.

Other guests include retired Brisbane legend Sam Thaiday, NRL Women's premiership-winning captain Ali Brigginshaw and Broncos player Kotoni Staggs.

"I am really excited as an ex-Rocky boy to be coming back to town for such a special event,” Seibold said.

"The Broncos try to provide a bit of an NRL experience for supporters in our regional areas with these 'On the Road' dinners. So there will be plenty of stories told and some great entertainment.

"And best of all the proceeds will go to rugby league development in the area.

"I hope to see plenty of Rockhampton people at an event that will be a great night for the town.”

Proceeds from the raffle at the dinner will be donated to the Capras' junior development program, and every guest will be given a 2019 Broncos Captain's Membership.

Seibold coached the Sydney Rabbitohs before taking up the role at Broncos.

He inspired an incredible form reversal at the Rabbitohs in his first year at the helm, taking them from 12th in 2017 to third in 2018 and the club's first preliminary final since 2014.

He was named the NRL's coach of the year in 2018 and told The Morning Bulletin at the time he was "really humbled”.

As a player, Seibold had stints at the Brisbane Broncos and Canberra Raiders in the 1990s, before moving to the UK to play for the London Broncos in the English Super League.

He worked as assistant coach at the Melbourne Storm under Craig Bellamy and also was the assistant coach of the Queensland State of Origin team for two years before he stepped up to coach the Rabbitohs.

Broncos on the road

When: May 18, 6.30pm

Where: Rocky Sports Club, 1 Lion Creek Rd, Wandal

Tickets: $120pp or $1150 for table of 10. Limited tickets and it is a 18-plus only event.

Includes: Three-course dinner, premium beverage package, entertainment and 2019 Broncos Captain's Membership

Dress: Smart casual