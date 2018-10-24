Broncos legends: ‘It’s Kevvie’s time’

It would be strange for Walters not to get a shot. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

FORMER Brisbane stars have called for Kevin Walters to be named Wayne Bennett's successor, declaring the Queensland Origin great can bring the glory days back to the Broncos.

As Brisbane hierarchy prepare to deliver one of the most important decisions in the club's 30-year history, front-row great Shane Webcke says Walters is the coach to lead the Broncos in the post-Bennett era.

Brisbane's board are scheduled to meet this Tuesday, when it is expected club powerbrokers will rubberstamp the successor to the departing Bennett for the 2020 season.

The interview process for one of the toughest jobs in Australian sport was completed on Tuesday, with Walters the final candidate quizzed by a three-man panel comprising CEO Paul White, chairman Karl Morris and board member Darren Lockyer.

Souths' Anthony Seibold, former Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire and Broncos assistant Jason Demetriou are also in the mix, but Webcke believes Walters is the man to engineer Brisbane's first premiership since 2006.

Webcke knows Walters is up to the job. (David Kapernick)

"It's Kevvie's time," said former Broncos, Test and Origin enforcer Webcke.

"I wasn't a fan of the club letting Wayne Bennett go because I feel he had more to offer, but if they are going to replace him, I can't think of anyone better than Kevin Walters to coach the Broncos.

"He has won premierships as a player, he embodies the culture of the Broncos and that's why I believe he is up to the task.

"I know 'Seebs' (Seibold) well as a bloke and I have nothing but admiration for what he achieved at Souths this year.

"But knowing Seebs and the type of bloke he is, I believe he will want to repay the faith of the Rabbitohs and sign a new deal with them.

"If it comes down to a two or three-horse race, I would still be picking Kevvie … I just feel he is the right fit for the Broncos."

AT Least Kevvie has the Maroons to keep him busy. (Peter Wallis)

Walters is contracted to the Maroons Origin side until the end of 2020, but the Queensland Rugby League will not stand in the way of the 51-year-old if he clinches the coveted Broncos post.

An ace up Walters' sleeve is his strong relationship with Broncos players headlined by Anthony Milford.

Walters mentored the pivot in the year the Broncos charged into the 2015 grand final and the Maroons coach could be the key to unlocking the full potential of Brisbane's $1 million man.

Walters' brother, former Brisbane hooker Kerrod, claims the Broncos have a cultural problem that can only be fixed by a coach with an intimate understanding of the club's DNA.

Kevin and Kerrod with the Broncos back in 2000. (Glenn Barnes)

"Kevvie has earned the right to coach the Broncos - he should replace Wayne," Kerrod said.

"Putting my family ties aside, the truth is the Broncos have lost their winning culture and they need a coach who can bring that winning feel back.

"Kevin is a winner. He won six premierships and that's no fluke. Throughout that period, Kevvie understood what it took to succeed as a player and he can bring that as a coach to the Broncos.

"The Broncos are long overdue for a premiership and Kevvie is the man to deliver that next title."