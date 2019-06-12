Broncos lose another young gun halfback

THE Broncos have lost their second young playmaker in as many days, with highly-rated halfback Tanah Boyd making a move to one of Brisbane's biggest rivals.

Fresh from beating Brisbane on Sunday, the Titans secured the former Queensland under-age representative until the end of 2021.

Boyd will join the Titans immediately and be included in the club's elite 30-man NRL squad.

The 18-year-old product of the Keebra Park State High School system will be affiliated with Tweed Seagulls in the Intrust Super Cup after starting the season with Broncos feeder club Souths Logan.

Boyd's defection down the highway follows junior star Sam Walker's decision yesterday not to sign with the Broncos and instead join the Sydney Roosters on a $300,000 contract.

With the injured Tom Dearden the first-choice no.7 at Red Hill, Boyd is excited about returning to the Gold Coast to continue his rugby league career.

"It is a great opportunity for me, and I am really looking forward to getting started," Boyd said.

"To be able to come back to the Gold Coast with the Titans, after playing all of my junior footy here on the Gold Coast, is a great feeling."

Boyd, centre, with his Keebra Park teammates in 2015.

Titans head of performance and culture Mal Meninga said Boyd's acquisition was an exciting recruitment coup for the Gold Coast.

"It is great to have one of our local juniors come home," Meninga said.

"One of the philosophies of this club is to build a strong future around local kids - players who learnt their footy on the Gold Coast, but want to represent their families, friends and the Gold Coast community as Titans.

"Tanah has had a celebrated junior career, and he has obviously been on the radar of a lot of people for a while.

"He has been playing Intrust Super Cup with my old team Souths Logan Magpies, and he has been getting some great experience there playing at a higher level against much older guys.

"To play at that level at such a young age shows what a great deal of promise he has, and I really look forward to him developing his skills at the Titans."