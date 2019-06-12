Gillett: Show us what you’ve got, Sean

Sean O’Sullivan will make his club debut in Round 14: Picture: David Clark

BRONCOS veteran Matt Gillett says debutant Sean O'Sullivan has a chance to "show us what he's got" after being named at halfback for this weekend's clash with Parramatta.

Brisbane's Origin representatives Gillett and winger Corey Oates return for the club's trip to Sydney while young gun Tom Dearden (ankle) and backrower Alex Glenn (knee) have been ruled out due to injury.

O'Sullivan, 20, will make his long-awaited debut for the club after moving up from the Sydney Roosters during the off season on a two-year deal.

He has been a standout in the Intrust Super Cup playing for Norths Devils, including a three-try haul against the CQ Capras two weeks ago.

It comes after Dearden was ruled out for six weeks after undergoing surgery on his ankle on Tuesday.

Gillett said he was excited to play alongside O'Sullivan, who now had his chance to impress coach Anthony Seibold.

"Obviously he's come into the club and wanted to play for the Broncos," Gillett said.

"He gets that opportunity this weekend and obviously Tommy (Dearden) is out for a while so it's time for Seany to show us what he can do.

Tom Dearden will spend time in Brisbane’s injury ward. Picture: Jono Searle

"He's a pretty good leader out on the field there.

"He'll be good for Milf (Milford) leading the team around.

"Milf will just be able to run a bit more and Seany will be a lot more organised and push forward on the ball.

"It's something we need to be better at, pushing up with the forwards and build that momentum.

"I'm very happy for Seany and I'll be lucky enough to play alongside of him."

O'Sullivan will be Seibold's third halfback option in 14 rounds after Kodi Nikorima was released to the Warriors earlier this year.

O'Sullivan impressed in his time at the Roosters. Picture: Chris Hyde

Fill-in dummy-half Jake Turpin has also been named to retain the starting No.9 jersey as Broncos stalwart Andrew McCullough continues his return from injury.

Turpin has been held in high regard by Seibold following a dominant performance in his past four games.

His rise to prominence has forced McCullough to remain in the No.14 jersey after making a successful return from injury last weekend.

Gillett said Turpin brought a lot of energy to the side.

"Macca (McCullough) has been our long-term hooker there for a while and due to injuries, Turpy's taken the spot for the moment," Gillett said.

"Turpy is doing a great job for us playing with a lot of energy and aggression which we need in the middle.

"For the players outside him, that gives us energy. It's a good thing he's got a good forward pack there.

"Macca is on the bench coming back from injury.

"He got thrown in the deep end on the weekend which wasn't the plan. Unfortunately he had to play more minutes than he had to."