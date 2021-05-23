Broncos rediscover their DNA in SCG miracle

This wasn't just an upset. This was a Broncos miracle.

The embattled Broncos have produced one of the finest performances in the club's 33-year history, rocking the star-studded Roosters to celebrate an epic 34-16 Bondi boilover at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In a drama-charged night at the SCG, 17-year-old wonderboy Joseph Suaalii made his NRL debut, Victor Radley was reported four times and the teams twice threatened to brawl following a spate of sin-bins for high shots.

The Broncos celebrate one of their six tries against the Roosters at the SCG. Picture: Gregg Porteous/NRL Photos

But amid the crackdown chaos, the Broncos found their famous DNA, overcoming the late sin-binnings of Matt Lodge and Tyson Gamble as a David Mead hat-trick headlined a victory built on guts, mateship and spirit.

It was the best display of coach Kevin Walters' tenure and their most clinical collective performance in two years, ironically since a carbon-copy 15-10 upset of the Roosters in 2019 at Suncorp Stadium.

On form, Brisbane should have lost by 30. They entered this clash with a dismal 2-8 record. But the Broncos were easily the better team, leading 16-14 at half-time and Mead backing up his first-half double with a runaway try three minutes from time to cook the Chooks.

"It was a great turnaround from what happened last week (losing 50-6 to Manly)," Walters said. "It was a strong performance and it's what I expect of the guys. I see how hard they work."

SMELLS LIKE TEAM SPIRIT

There is no question the Broncos have collectively improved under the coaching of Walters.

Brisbane's greater line speed, energy and commitment is palpable. They surged out of the blocks and had big guns the Roosters rattled with their first-half intensity. Chief prop Lodge was magnificent as he and front-row cohort Payne Haas charged through the midfield with a combined 398 metres.

SIX APPEAL

New Brisbane five-eighth Albert Kelly was superb. Playing his first NRL game in 2505 days, Kelly kicked out on the full with his first touch but he shrugged off the error to slice and dice the Chooks.

The 30-year-old straightened Brisbane's attack, showed deft touches and iced a fine game with a booming 40-20 kick in the 65th minute.

"Albert showed some class," the coach said. "He harassed the Roosters with his kicks and he will only get better from here."

LODGE THE LEADER

The Broncos would be mad to release firebrands Lodge and Tevita Pangai Jnr.

Suggestions the hulking Lodge can't survive in the speedy, six-again era are rubbish. The 118kg enforcer produced the best game of his NRL career, amassing 202 metres, three tackle busts and three offloads as he muscled-up to the Roosters.

Lodge found a partner-in-crime in Pangai Jnr, who demonstrated why is the X-factor in Brisbane's pack with a rampaging opening, including a sublime flick pass for Dale Copley's ninth-minute try.

WALKER'S OFF

While all eyes were on 17-year-old Roosters debutant Suaalii, fellow whizkid Sam Walker had a tough night out against the Broncos club he quit two years ago.

The 76kg halfback was monstered by Pangai Jnr and his freakish passing game went off radar when he threw a 39th-minute intercept for Mead, whose 90-metre try signalled that a Broncos ambush was on.

Originally published as Broncos rediscover their DNA in SCG miracle