Broncos smash Titans but win comes at a cost

The Broncos have roared back into the finals race but their belting of the Titans could come at a cost after key duo Tevita Pangai Jr and Alex Glenn suffered setbacks in Brisbane's 34-12 derby demolition last night.

Before 16,201 fans at Cbus Super Stadium, the Broncos torched the last-placed Titans, with another sizzling two-try display from Kotoni Staggs catapulting Brisbane into the top eight for the first time since March.

But the joy of Brisbane's Titanic carve-up was tempered by dual setbacks for Pangai Jr and Glenn, who could both miss Friday night's blockbuster against ladder leaders Melbourne at Suncorp Stadium.

Pangai Jr faces suspension after being sin-binned and placed on report for his 27th-minute hit on Titans winger Phillip Sami, while Glenn did not return for the second half after tweaking his groin.

The Pangai Jr incident was brutal, with the Tongan international charging through and crunching Sami as he defused a bomb, leaving the Titans winger seeing stars.

"I don't think he will be charged," Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said.

"I thought it should have been a scrum and feed to us. Tevita didn't hit him before he landed and he didn't go off."

Asked if Glenn will be fit to face the Storm, Seibold said: "It's hard to say, we'll know more in the next 48 hours."

While the Titans' defence was woeful, this was the shot of confidence the Broncos craved heading into the Storm showdown.

Inspired by Staggs, hard-running back-rower David Fifita and Anthony Milford, Brisbane charged to a 28-6 half-time lead and finished the job after the break to ensure they finish the weekend in eighth with 19 competition points.

Prop Matt Lodge was impressive, scoring a try and amassing 11 tackle busts, while Milford is looking ominous at fullback, capping his latest toying of the Titans with a superb 40-metre solo try in the 56th minute.

With a top-eight spot dangling before their eyes, the Broncos went for the jugular at a Robina venue they relish after 34-0 and 54-0 drubbings in the past two years.

Jarrod Wallace argues with referee Belinda Sharpe. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

"We're not getting carried away," Seibold said of entering the top eight.

"We didn't get too down on ourselves when certain people bagged us earlier in the year, but we are getting better and we can still get better."

While the Broncos' intensity was impressive, the Titans' defensive application was appalling.

Brisbane's five first-half tries were a tribute to their midfield dominance, triggering shockwaves on the edges where the Titans were really ripped apart.

If Fifita was dangerous on the left, Staggs was dynamite on the right. For the second consecutive week, Staggs celebrated a brace and his two tries in the 24th and 29th minutes were the by-product of ruthless determination, backing himself to spear through the Titans to leave the Coast in tatters at 22-0.

The Broncos have now gone a month without defeat, but the ruthless Storm won't be so generous.

BRISBANE 34 (K Staggs 2 J Isaako M Lodge A Milford C Oates tries J Isaako 5 goals) d GOLD COAST 12 (A Don M Gordon tries M Gordon 2 goals) at Cbus Super Stadium. Referee: Ben Cummins, Belinda Sharpe. Crowd: 16,201.

