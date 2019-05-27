Broncos recruit caught DUI

James Segeyaro will not be sacked by the Broncos following revelations the new recruit has been charged for drink-driving just two weeks after arriving at Red Hill.

The Broncos have confirmed they have notified the NRL Integrity Unit of his offence and are working with the governing body to determine an appropriate penalty for the recently signed Brisbane hooker.

Segeyaro joined the Broncos just a fortnight ago, scoring the match-winner against the Roosters in his club debut before playing his second game in Brisbane's 8-2 defeat of the Warriors on Saturday night.

Segeyaro's deal with the Broncos expires at season's end. It is understood he will not have his contract torn up, with the Broncos to consider a fine or suspension that could see Segeyaro miss Brisbane's next clash against the Titans on Sunday week.

"The Brisbane Broncos can confirm that James Segeyaro has been issued with a notice to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol," a Broncos statement said.

"Segeyaro recorded a breath test reading well under 0.05 in Brisbane (on Monday) morning, but due to the fact he is on a Provisional Licence he has been issued with a notice to appear.

"The NRL Integrity Unit has been informed and the club is working through the issue in conjunction with them."

It was a dream start to his Broncos career. Image: AAP Image/Darren England

It is believed Segeyaro consumed alcohol on Sunday night after returning home from Brisbane's trip to New Zealand. He was on his way to get a coffee the following morning when he was stopped by a police officer for a random breath test.

Drivers on their P-plates must record a zero reading.

In the wake of his match-winning try against the Roosters, Segeyaro said he was keen to secure a new deal with the Broncos for 2020 and beyond.

"I've always dreamt of playing for the Broncos since I was young," he said.

"Now I want to be a part of this club for a longer term, I'd love to be here beyond this year but we'll see what happens.

"I have to keep playing well."