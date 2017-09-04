Brooke takes out Rocky leg of Miss Country Girl

MODEL STUDENT: Brooke Lawrie took out the Rockhampton leg of Miss Country Girl.

BROOKE Lawrie's passion for modelling was first ignited when she took a chance and entered Miss Rockhampton last year.

After taking out the win, Brooke was hooked and saw a career pathway start to form.

Still in school and only 16-years-old, Brooke decided to enter herself into another modelling competition over the weekend.

This time it was Miss Country Girl and just like last time she took home the win for the Rockhampton senior division.

"I entered because it looked really positive and seemed like a great opportunity,” the Rocky local said.

" I am all for positivity and taking every opportunity I can.

"I met so many lovely girls at this event and would recommend it to all girls.”

While the teen has only been modelling for a short while she is keen to make herself known to the industry.

And thanks to winning the Rockhampton leg of Miss Country Girl, she will head down to nationals.

"The next step is nationals in Gold Coast where I will compete for agency and modelling contracts,” she said.

"My ultimate dream is to be to an internationally published model but I also dance six days a week at Capricorn School of Dancing and would love a career in the Moulin Rouge.”