Brooks Koepka wins back-to-back US Opens

Brooks Koepka of the United States has won the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

BROOKS Koepka became the first player in three decades to repeat as US Open Champion, firing a final round 68 at Shinnecock Hills to beat Tommy Fleetwood by one stroke.

A year after he marched to victory with a 16-under total at Erin Hills, Koepka kept his nerve on the back nine to emerge with a one-over-par total of 281.

The world number nine is the first player since Curtis Strange in 1988-89 to win back-to-back US Open titles.

England's 12th-ranked Fleetwood matched the lowest round ever in the US Open with a brilliant seven-under 63 for a two-over total of 282.

Fleetwood had stormed into the clubhouse with a round that included eight birdies, putting the pressure on overnight leaders Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger and Tony Finau.

Only Koepka met the challenge.

He stretched his lead to two strokes with a birdie at the par-five 16th, where he stuck his third shot less than four feet from the pin.

His approach at 18 hit a grandstand and bounced off, but a closing bogey was enough.

Of the four overnight leaders, Koepka was the only player to shoot an under par final round World number one Johnson, playing alongside Koepka in the final group, carded an even-par 70 to finish alone in third on 283.

Masters champion Patrick Reed closed with a two-under 68 to finish fourth at four-over.

Finau, playing in the final group with Berger, closed with a double-bogey at the 72nd hole for a 72 that left him in fifth on 285.

Berger faded early, his 73 leaving him tied for sixth on six-over with England's Tyrrell Hatton, American Xander Schauffele and Sweden's Henrik Stenson.