Bros grow their mo’s for Movember

YEPPOON High School teachers have been looking a little hairy for the past month as they gave their razors a rest and joined their fellow Mo Bros for the Movember initiative to raise money and awareness about prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s mental health.

Nine male teachers at YSS led by Daniel Gardner raised more than $2700 this year for the fathers, brothers, sons and mates in their lives.

Mr Gardner said he joined Clint Holloway, Andrew Willis, Tony Wellspring, Nigel Hutton, Damien Hogan, Steve Griffin, Alister Gehrmann and Luke O’Donnell in the initiative which has provided more than a laugh or two while encouraging others to have the difficult conversations about men’s health.

“Last year we raised $680 for the cause, this year we have more than tripled that amount which is a wonderful result,” Mr Gardner said.

“Yeppoon Lions generously donated $500 towards the cause and Yeppoon High School students have also been very generous in supporting us in this initiative.

“I first became involved in Movember after seeing a few mates go through some difficult times.

“What surprised me most is just how common it is for men to struggle and not talk about it.

“Throughout this journey we have been encouraging our students and the men in our lives to feel comfortable to talk about it and share the burden when things are difficult whether that be from health issues, mental health issues and their general wellbeing.

“We shared what we were doing with the students and gave them some of the statistics which astounded them and from there, everyone got behind us and will hopefully go home and engage in the conversations with their loved ones and help to remove the stigma of not having those difficult conversations.”

YSHS Teacher and Livingstone Shire Councillor Nigel Hutton said it’s fantastic to see the school community get behind these gentlemen raising much needed funds for men’s health initiatives.

“The very obvious change in the faces of male teaching staff mean students are surrounded with opportunities to have conversations, bringing many of these health issues out of the shadows,” Cr Hutton said.

“I commend Daniel Gardner who has led this year’s team and provided fantastic weekly updates and support to all of us with facial hair grooming tips and comical lyrics.

“With more teachers involved, it’s awesome to see the combined fundraising exceeding our target, knowing every dollar will make a difference.

“Appreciating the very serious and diverse needs experienced by our community this past month, I would like to offer a huge thank you to everyone who has been able to donate in support of this cause.”

