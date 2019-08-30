Brother of Cox Plate winner to join CQ's stallion ranks

NEW STALLION: Stewart Park Stud's Ray Coyne, with a couple of resident thoroughbreds, is looking forward to welcoming his new blueblood stallion, Brabinger.

A WEEK after losing his flagship stallion Man of Illusion suddenly to a heart attack, Rockhampton studmaster Ray Coyne again has reason to smile.

The thoroughbred breeding veteran, who operates Stewart Park Stud at Alton Downs, has secured an exciting new stallion for the upcoming breeding season in the form of the regally-bred, five-year-old Brabinger.

A son of the super stallion Snitzel, from the dam Sunset Express, Brabinger is a full brother to 2013 Cox Plate winner Shamus Award.

The news that Brabinger will stand at stud in Central Queensland is a further boost to the region's thoroughbred breeding industry on the back of the recent announcement that Clinton Thompson's Palm Valley Thoroughbreds at Tungamull has secured the services of 2013 Hong Kong Vase winner Dominant.

Brabinger was set to become one of the stars of the 2016 Easter sale until fate took a turn for the worse.

Shamus Award wins the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley in 2013. JULIAN SMITH

The blueblood, with good looks to match, would have brought huge money in the sale ring following the feats of Shamus Award, but an injured sesamoid meant he had to be retained by breeder Bob Hannon.

Two years later Brabinger lived up to his star billing by winning his first two race starts at Newcastle, under the guidance of star Sydney trainer Kris Lees, before injury ended his career after just three runs.

Here's what Lees said recently about Brabinger.

"Brabinger was one of the most exciting prospects I've trained.

"When he arrived into the stable, being a full brother to Cox Plate winner Shamus Award, it's rare to hold a horse in such high regard after only a handful of gallops.

"He blew away group performed horses before his first start in track gallops, which had me very excited.

"He showed his potential early in his racing career but we unfortunately didn't see the best of him due to back-to-back tendon injuries.

"I have no doubt he was a group horse in the making and his physical attributes, and (with) the job Shamus Award is doing at stud, Brabinger will make a lovely stallion option for a stud for this upcoming season.”

Sydney trainer Kris Lees (left) had a big opinion of Brabinger who will stand at stud near Rockhampton. (AAP Image/David Moir) DAVID MOIR

Stewart Park's Coyne secured Brabinger in a recent Inglis online auction for $11,000 and plans to set the stallion's first-season service fee at $2750 inclusive, which should be very appealing to breeders.

"I probably won't get him up here until late next week,” Coyne said.

"But he'll be here then for anyone who wants to come and have a look at him.”

Coyne is still coming to terms with the shock death of his resident stallion, the 17-year-old Man of Illusion, on August 20.

"He was good as gold an hour before, healthy and running around, and I went out to feed him and he was on the ground, dead,” Coyne said.

Man of Illusion, a son of Encosta De Lago, was unplaced on debut at Geelong at three when trained by Mick Price before being moved to John Wigginton at Rockhampton.

In the space of a month in 2005, he won three races at Callaghan Park over 1200m by margins of 2.5, 5 and 1.5 lengths respectively.

He went on to win at Mackay before producing a dominant six length-victory at Doomben in a 1110m no metro win race.

After bleeding during that Brisbane win, Man of Illusion was flown to America where, in seven starts, he established himself as one of their better grass track sprinters.

He won the $126,000 Aegon Turf Sprint-Gr.3 (1000m) at Kentucky's famous Churchill Downs, finished second in Texas in the Lone Star Park Turf Sprint (1000m), and third in the $125,000 Shakertown Stakes-Gr.3 (1100m) at Kentucky's Keeneland.

Man of Illusion eventually came back to Rockhampton and stood at Stewart Park Stud for seven years.

"He was part of the family,” Coyne said.

"I still look at his yard every day and think I better go feed him, but he's not there.”