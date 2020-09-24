Brother tells why Tim Glasby was such a valuable player

Tim Glasby, pictured playing for the Newcastle Knights, has called time on his rugby league career, during which he played 138 NRL games and five Origins. Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tim Glasby built a career on doing the things that went unnoticed by everyone except him teammates, according to his brother Will.

And what a career it was.

The former Rockhampton junior went on to play 138 NRL games (110 for the Melbourne Storm and 28 for the Newcastle Knights), win an NRL premiership and make five Origin appearances for the Maroons.

Tim Glasby celebrates with Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith during an NRL game at AAMI Park in 2017. Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Tim, 31, this week announced his immediate retirement from rugby league after suffering prolonged symptoms from multiple concussions which had kept him sidelined since late June.

“I’ve had a lot of time to sit back and reflect on my career and I am truly grateful for everything the game has given me,” Tim said.

“If you had told me when I first signed with the Storm, I would go on to win a premiership and run out for Queensland in State of Origin, I would’ve thought you were joking.

Maroons player Tim Glasby charges into action in Game 3 of the 2018 State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

“I am appreciative for the opportunities I have had and the support of my family throughout the journey.

“I want to thank my mum and dad, my wife Casey, children Parker and Remy and all the teammates and staff at the Storm, Maroons and Knights. I have worked with some incredible people over the years.”

Will said ultimately it was not a difficult decision for his brother.

“At the end of the day it was a pretty easy one when your health comes into question, I suppose, and your quality of life,” he said.

“He’s got a young family and he’s young himself. He’s successful in his own right outside of football – he’s got a degree (in financial planning) and a future.”

Will said Tim had enjoyed a fantastic career.

“He was a late starter. He took the long way round but I think that made him appreciate what he had a little bit more,” he said.

Tim Glasby with wife Casey and son Parker.

“We’re all really proud of his achievements. We’ve obviously followed his career very closely and had a great insight into the sacrifices he made, especially early on in his career, so it was good to see him reap the rewards.”

Will said that Tim really came into his own in the latter stages of high school, and in 2008 he signed with Penrith to play in the NYC.

After two seasons he returned to Rockhampton and played in the Intrust Super Cup from 2010 to 2012 with the CQ Capras, named their Player of the Year in each of those years.

Late that year, he joined the Storm and made his NRL debut against the Wests Tigers in Round 16 in 2013.

A young Tim Glasby (left) with brothers Will and Ben during their junior days with the Norths Knights.

In 2017, he made his Origin debut and was part of the Storm’s NRL premiership winning side.

In 2018, Tim signed with the Knights, the club with whom he would play his last NRL game.

Coach Adam O’Brian said Tim “typifies what hard work and determination can get you in life”.

Will agreed wholeheartedly, saying his brother was one of those players who just turned up and gave everything in every game.

He said Tim’s performance in the Knights’ 14-all draw with Penrith in Round 3 this year epitomised that.

“To be honest, that was probably the best game of football I’ve ever seen him play,” he said.

“He got three Dally M points and it was just the perfect example of his career.

“He’s built a career on doing things that nobody notices except his teammates.

“The average punter in the armchair doesn’t notice that sort of stuff but it’s players like that who are so important to your team.”

