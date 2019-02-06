Brotherhood of the Blues is coming back to Bluesfest

BAND: From left, some of the members of the Brotherhood of the Blues are Yawuru man John Cieslak lives with Robinow Syndrome, Bundjalung man Zac Paden lives with hemiplegic cerebral palsy, Bundjalung man Luke Murray lives with Cerebral Palsy, and Lismore's Harley Bodenham lives with Autism.

BAND: From left, some of the members of the Brotherhood of the Blues are Yawuru man John Cieslak lives with Robinow Syndrome, Bundjalung man Zac Paden lives with hemiplegic cerebral palsy, Bundjalung man Luke Murray lives with Cerebral Palsy, and Lismore's Harley Bodenham lives with Autism. Tony Mott

NORTHERN Rivers band Brotherhood of the Blues has been invited back to Bluesfest 2019 and was included in today's announcement of for Boomerang Festival.

Brotherhood of the Blues is a mix-abilities 11-piece band formed by residents of Lismore, Jiggi, Kyogle, Suffolk Park, Ballina and Mullumbimby.

The band stole the hearts of Bluesfest audiences in 2016, when they performed songs from their debut, self-titled EP.

This year they have been invited to offer two shows: on Friday, April 19, and on Monday, April 22.

Lismore's Zac Paden, who lives with cerebral palsy, confirmed the same line-up from 2016 will go on stage again this year.

"We will be playing a mix of music that we just recorded recently plus some of the old stuff as well," he said.

BLUES BAND: Brotherhood of the Blues is a Northern Rivers band formed by musicians of mixed abilities.

The band is part of the Boomerang line-up as their three mixed-abilities front men, who live with autism or cerebral palsy, are also proud members of the local Aboriginal community.

Initially part of RED Inc's music program, the group is now a fully fleshed blues band which has announced its first ever LP release for this March.

Paden said the album, titled Right Back Home, includes six new songs and the four initially released in their first EP.

"These new songs show all the new experiences that we've had as a band," he said.

"In the last three years, unfortunately, we've had friends who have passed away, and also we've had a lot of time playing together. We've practised a lot and I think that shows in the songs."

The band sold close to 1000 copies of their 2015 EP so they decided to include those four songs on their upcoming release.

Boomerang

Boomerang is a festival within a festival, a First Nations-themed stage within Bluesfest.

For 2019, they have announced music by Young Australian of the Year Baker Boy, Archie Roach, Yothu Yindi and the Treaty Project (APRA Songwriter of the Year nominated), Mojo Muju, Benny Walker and Dallas Woods.

Also announced were Dobby, Malu Kiai, Mura Buai, Rako, Tenzing Chegyal, Muggera, Te Kopere Maori Healers, Bundjalung Weavers and Saltwater Dubay.

Curated by Northern Rivers Bundjalung woman Rhoda Roberts AO and Bluesfest director Peter Noble OAM, they have welcomed Jane Fuller on board as Festival Producer for 2019.