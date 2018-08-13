Brothers ambushed: 'I never saw it coming'

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Norths' Lloyd Stiegler scored two tries in as many minutes in his team's 49-18 win over Rockhampton Brothers in Sunday's qualifying final at Browne Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was the Darcy Davey and Dean Allen show as Norths stormed to a 31-point win over reigning premiers Rockhampton Brothers in Rockhampton League's A-grade qualifying final on Sunday.

The dynamic hooker/halfback combination set Browne Park alight on Sunday afternoon, putting on a rugby league master class in their team's commanding 49-18 win.

They steered their team around the park with finesse and conjured an impressive attack that left their higher-ranked rivals reeling.

Between them, Davey and Allen scored a total of 33 points.

Norths' halfback Dean Allen was at his brilliant best against Brothers on Sunday. Allan Reinikka ROK120818aleague2

A shell-shocked Brothers were down 31 points at half-time and, despite going point for point with Norths in the second half, were simply outclassed on the day.

Norths will now meet minor premiers Yeppoon in the major semi-final on Sunday, while the Brethren will on Saturday take on Emu Park, who scored a hard-fought 34-30 win over Biloela in the weekend's elimination final.

Elated Norths coach Kane Hardy said his side could take a lot of confidence from Saturday's win and admitted he was pinching himself at half-time, looking at such a lopsided scoreline.

"I think our preparation reflected how we played today,” he said post-match.

"We had a good preparation and we've been relaxed. Our approach has been that we just wanted to enjoy it.

"In that first half we completed every set and that's what set the platform.

"We've worked on it all year and we haven't been good enough but today it clicked with everyone.

Norths' Thomas Whitehead goes on the attack. Allan Reinikka ROK120818aleague3

'We got to our structures, we had good support around the ball and we just had a lot of energy from the start.”

Denzel Mooney got Norths on the board in the fifth minute, and Lloyd Stiegler scored a double in two minutes to have Norths out by 16 at the 10-minute mark.

Davey followed suit, scoring two of his tries in the last 10 minutes of the half before Allen sealed a stellar opening 40 with a field goal on the hooter to make it 31-nil at the break.

Norths picked up where they left off, with Davey running in his third try in the ninth minute of the second half.

Brothers hit back with tries to Riley Reid and Grant Rogers, giving their fans a glimmer of hope, but Norths scored two more to put the result beyond doubt.

Rockhampton Brothers' player Jackson Harris charges into Norths' defensive line. Allan Reinikka ROK120818aleague1

Brothers coach Scott Munns described the game as a "good old-fashioned ambush”.

"I never saw it coming, to be honest,” he said.

"Norths were really good - 1 to 17, every one of them had a red-hot go today. Darcy Davey was outstanding and Dean Allen had the ball on a string.

"That first 20 minutes they were more enthusiastic, they won the ruck... all the little things that we wanted to do they were doing to us.

"You get those games, it was just unfortunate we got it today.

"After that we've got to get our minds back in the game. We know we're playing Emu Park so we've just got to regroup and focus on them and go the long way round if we're going to make it to the big dance.”

RESULTS

Men

Elimination final: Emu Park d Biloela 34-30

Qualifying final: Norths d Rockhampton Brothers 49-18

Women