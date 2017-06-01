23°
News

Brothers and sisters in arms tackle tough issue

Shalya Bulloch | 1st Jun 2017 6:24 AM
IN THIS TOGETHER: North Rockhampton High School students Jakob Baynton and Mariah Jones stand up against domestic violence.
IN THIS TOGETHER: North Rockhampton High School students Jakob Baynton and Mariah Jones stand up against domestic violence. Allan Reinikka ROK310517anrhsdv1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR most students a free dress day is a chance to get out of wearing their uniform.

But for the students at North Rockhampton High School it was a chance to spark conversation about a confronting issue.

The sea of purple all stood together yesterday against domestic violence with an overwhelming message - not now, not ever.

Student Mariah Jones believes domestic and family violence is one of the most important messages to be addressed in high schools and that talking about the issue is very important.

"There's always help available,” she said.

"It's never okay and not enough people speak out when the situation turns bad.”

North Rockhampton High School has implemented a number of domestic violence awareness programs to educate students.

They include Love Bites and Respectful Relationships.

Acting Senior Constable Kellie Knight with Kylie Butler.
Acting Senior Constable Kellie Knight with Kylie Butler. Allan Reinikka ROK310517anrhsdv2

Acting Senior Constable Kellie Knight says these types of programs focus on educating the students on the early signs of violence and how it can happen to anyone.

"The aim is to really hit home to young people that violence isn't tolerated in our community,” Snr Const Knight said.

"One woman is killed every week in Australia at the hand of domestic and family violence... so this conversation definitely needs to be had.”

Although violence against women is unfortunately most common, student Jakob Baynton learnt that violence does not discriminate on gender or age.

The program gave him insight on issues he never knew before about domestic violence and its impact on families.

"Children can be impacted too,” he said.

"The amount of men that are victims of domestic violence is never reported, either,” Mariah added.

Deputy principal Kylie Butler is proud of the reaction from the students standing up against such a confronting issue.

"They are really accepting and encouraged by the program and come away knowing the signs and where help is,” she said.

The donations from the free dress day amounted to $400 and will be donated to the local community health centre, Helem Yumba.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Dispute threatens $18m worth of Rockhampton Show rides

Dispute threatens $18m worth of Rockhampton Show rides

Two weeks from opening, an agreement is yet to be reached

Huge new Rocky project given go ahead, 50 jobs up for grabs

An artist's impression of the long-awaited design for the North Rockhampton boating facility.

WATERSHED MOMENT as hugely anticipated project design revealed

'I'm going to blow the plane up'

The suspect was tackled and tied up by passengers and crew after he allegedly tried to storm the cockpit of a Malaysia Airlines plane. Picture: Supplied

“The staff screamed out ‘I need some help, I need some help’.

Brothers and sisters in arms tackle tough issue

IN THIS TOGETHER: North Rockhampton High School students Jakob Baynton and Mariah Jones stand up against domestic violence.

North Rockhampton High School students tackle confronting issue

Local Partners

Power prices set to rise even further for CQ

Queensland Government steps in to prevent power price surge

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Brothers and sisters in arms tackle tough issue

IN THIS TOGETHER: North Rockhampton High School students Jakob Baynton and Mariah Jones stand up against domestic violence.

North Rockhampton High School students tackle confronting issue

No horsing around in wild west spectacular

The Rooftop Express Wild West Show is expected to thrill audiences at the Rockhampton Heritage Festival, with a show produced specially for the Beef Capital.

Beef Capital to be wowed by Rooftop Express at Heritage Festival

Musical favourite hits the Rockhampton stage

STEPPING UP: The new kid Ren, played by Joseph Lewis with the town folk (from left) Ben Childes, Jack Kelly, Patrick Reddy, Mackenzie Ralphs and Nicholas Marxsen. Footloose will hit the Pilbeam Theatre Stage Friday, May 26 and Saturday May 27.

The Cathedral College gets 'Footloose'

ACROSS THE REGION: Your weekend of events in CQ

STAGE: The Cathedral College presents Footloose at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Find out what's happening across CQ right here.

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

ATHLETES who overtrain tend to underperform. Something similar occurs with this pumped-up film adaptation of the popular '90s television series Baywatch.

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

Junk tinkerer says sculpture is symbol of hope for Rocky

Nora Hanasy is a finalist in this years Bayton Awards.

Bayton Award finalist discusses artwork

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

Capricorn Caves reveal prehistoric past

PREHISTORIC TIMES: The Capricorn Caves invites you to a special Fossils Open Day on June 3.

Capricorn Caves to hold a unique fossil open day

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Quality Designer Home

3 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $695,000

Enjoy a prime position in the Sanctuary estate with this split level home, located on an elevated block with fantastic mountain views all around, Unique modern...

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 Auction

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Eyes!

212 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $279,000

Attention families! Here is an excellent double storey home in Frenchville at a fantastic price! This property has a convenient central position with everything...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

First Home Buyers grab the $20k grant before it runs out on June 30! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Luxury Home With Breathtaking Views

7 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 3 2 $649,000

Nestled in one of Rockhampton's exclusive estates, this luxurious home offers resort style living you've been looking for. Feel the serenity captivate as you pass...

Stunning Tropical Oasis In The Heart Of Frenchville - $349,000

188 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 5 $349,000

You will absolutely love this truly amazing tropical paradise right in the heart of Frenchville, in a quiet cul de sac street, within walking distance to the...

Smart Buying In Wonderful Wandal On 809m2- Only $219,000!

53 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 3 $219,000

You will absolutely love this fantastic Property at 53 Heath Street, Wandal - for its versatility,presentation, location, affordability and spaciousness. This...

3 Bedroom Brick Base

453 Richardson Road, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $295,000

This 3 bedroom high-set home in popular Norman Gardens has been placed on the market to sell so inspections are a must for this great home. Features include, fully...

Large high quality home in Hill Side

28 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This large home in the popular estate of Hill Side has room for all of the family to spread out and enjoy. Features include, 4 bedroom (the large Executive main...

Sensational Refurbished Gable Style Home PLUS Shed On 890m2 In Wandal Heights - $449,000

2 Livermore Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $449,000

What a stunning Refurbished 2 storey Gable Style Home - bedrooms upstairs and living downstairs - located in a Prime Location in Wandal Heights on 890m2- in...

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!