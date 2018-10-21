Brothers beaten in Frenchville Sports Club A Grade

CRICKET: WITH a number of Gracemere Bulls' A-grade men's team members away playing for the CQ Seamers in Mackay, the competition between Rockhampton Brothers and the Gracemere side was thought to be one that would test the Bulls side.

The team had only two of its regular A-grade players on the day, filling the remaining sports with B-graders.

Cricket: Gracemeres' John Miles. Allan Reinikka ROK201018acricket

However, the side proved their mettle in round three of the Frenchville Sports Club A-grade Premiership on Saturday.

Gracemere batted first and made 8/169.

Brothers were then bowled out for 134.