Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SWEEP: Gracemere's Ray Doherty.
SWEEP: Gracemere's Ray Doherty. Allan Reinikka ROK201018acricket
News

Brothers beaten in Frenchville Sports Club A Grade

Steph Allen
by
21st Oct 2018 5:47 PM

CRICKET: WITH a number of Gracemere Bulls' A-grade men's team members away playing for the CQ Seamers in Mackay, the competition between Rockhampton Brothers and the Gracemere side was thought to be one that would test the Bulls side.

The team had only two of its regular A-grade players on the day, filling the remaining sports with B-graders.

Cricket: Gracemeres' John Miles.
Cricket: Gracemeres' John Miles. Allan Reinikka ROK201018acricket

However, the side proved their mettle in round three of the Frenchville Sports Club A-grade Premiership on Saturday.

Gracemere batted first and made 8/169.

Brothers were then bowled out for 134.

cricket frenchville sports club a-grade premiership gracemere bulls rockhampton brothers
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    High stakes romance at Rocky's Caulfield Cup Day

    premium_icon High stakes romance at Rocky's Caulfield Cup Day

    News Shock proposal comes up a winner after 36-hour trip from South Africa

    Rocky green-thumb grandmother wins Best Senior Garden

    premium_icon Rocky green-thumb grandmother wins Best Senior Garden

    News 2018 Tropicana Gardening Competition winner discusses family passion

    • 21st Oct 2018 5:48 PM
    SUPERCARS: We want what Bathurst has

    premium_icon SUPERCARS: We want what Bathurst has

    News There could be over a dozen events at the Norbridge Track a year

    • 21st Oct 2018 5:26 PM

    Local Partners